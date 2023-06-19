Prep basketball: Southside's Rose ready to take her game to new heights

JACKSONVILLE — Last season at the Northeast Regional, Southside’s Grace Anne Rose heard the roar of the crowd at Jacksonville State as she hit a pair of late free throws that would give the Panthers a lead they never lost against Guntersville.
As Rose came back to Pete Mathews Coliseum for JSU’s team basketball team camp on Monday, she was confident that Southside would return this winter to clinch a regional title.
“It’s a little surreal coming back,” Rose said. “Obviously, we had the free throws to win against Guntersville, but it also ended our season. It's just mixed emotions coming back and playing.”
Although she returned to Jacksonville with many of the same teammates, the senior seemed to have a different command this time around.
She appeared faster and stronger than last season, with the senior’s heightened abilities standing out for the Panthers at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Southside coach Justin Bowen said that Rose has worked on her defense throughout the offseason, looking to improve her speed and create more pressure on opponents.
“Defensively, she's starting to show that she's a quick player,” Bowen said. “She can cover a lot of space, just with her footwork and stuff. That's something that she's worked on her own. She's always in the gym and she's always working trying to get better at a lot of her game. It's really paying off for her.”
After downing Guntersville in the semifinal round of the Northeast Regional last season, Southside fell to Arab in a 48-44, championship-round loss.
Rose said that with almost her entire team returning from last season, she knew that she would have to improve on both sides of the ball to help lead her team deeper into the playoffs.
“Last year I knew we had everybody returning, and I just knew I needed to build my game more,” Rose said. “Defensively, I tried working on getting faster and I know that I'm pretty good at getting around some of those bigger girls just because I've been working on my footwork and stuff. Expanding my range, hitting those threes because I'm really just trying to look to go to college. I know that's what they're looking for is a player who can do everything.”
Bowen also said that along with her improved defense, Rose has stood out on the offensive side of the ball, with the senior flashing her ability beyond the arc against reigning Class 6A runner up Huffman at Monday’s team camp.
“After last year, she really wanted to expand her range offensively,” Bowen said. “She wanted to be able to shoot the ball from the three point line, which she did, I think she had one or two today. Her jumper’s gotten a lot better, she's worked really hard on that.”
Along with playing for a travel team this summer, Rose has trained in many ways throughout the summer, including going to college camps across the state and training one-on-one with Bowen at Southside.
“I’ve been to a bunch of elite camps for colleges, and then I usually go to open gym with Bowen,” Rose said. “I’ve got a trainer, Tony Watson, that I work with occasionally.”
Bowen said that when Southside attends camps, he tells the coordinators of the camps to pin them against the toughest teams there, giving the Panthers experience playing against some of the best opponents in the southeast.
“Playing camps like this is what you want,” Bowen said. “You don't want to come here and play a team and beat him by 30. You're not gonna learn nothing like that. If you want to get better, you have to play games like that and battle.”
Rose said that along with learning basketball skills during her time training, she’s also developed leadership skills that she plans to apply on and off the court at Southside this winter.
She also said that she prides herself on her ability to lead, enjoying being one of the leaders that her teammates can look up to.
“Our sophomore year, we were like that was our varsity team, so we had to kind of grow up fast,” Rose said. “Now, being the seniors with plenty of freshmen, we’re the role models. We’re the people they look up to. You’ve got to be the example and you got to be vocal and you got to tell them what you can and can't do.”