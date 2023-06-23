Prep basketball: Oxford girls hope to sustain their success

JACKSONVILLE — The Oxford High girls are looking forward to more success after another great year this past basketball season.
The Yellow Jackets are coming off of a 20-11 record and a Class 6A, Area 13 championship.
Oxford has been preparing for the 2023-24 season by participating in summer play-dates, including one held by the Jacksonville State women’s basketball program this week. The Yellow Jackets played Thursday and Friday at Jax State in what has been a week-long camp.
“We definitely have a new group that we’re pulling from,” Oxford coach Melissa Bennett said. “We’ve had a lot of learning curve, learning bumps, switching up some defensive stuff. It’s taken a while, this is the first week we’ve actually had everybody together. A lot of the gelling that should have happened earlier, we’re not getting to until now.”
Bennett said that even with the learning curve, the team is getting better chemistry-wise every game as everyone returns to the squad healthy. She also mentioned that the summer is all about taking “small progression steps.”
One of the biggest things Bennett is stressing to the team is getting offensive production from other players.
“We’ve got to do a lot more offensively,” she said. “Get some more offensive production from more people. Baby steps, that’s what it’s about.”
Even with a fairly new team, Oxford is returning star XaiOnna Whitfield, who will be the glue for the Yellow Jackets as they shoot for a return to the Final Four. Oxford reached the Final Four in 2022.
“Some people are stepping into different roles,” Bennett said. “Some people’s roles have increased, so figuring that out. I hate that we’re not together until now, but every game it’s getting a little better.”
Bennett also complimented Whitfield and said that the rest of the team has to help her if they want to be successful.
“Those key contributors, Xai Whitfield, that’s an obvious one,” Bennett said. “We lean on her really too much for her offensive production. A lot of times we get stuck standing and just watching the Xai show.
“She puts on a good show, but we’ve got to help her out on that.”