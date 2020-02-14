Prep basketball: For Brewer's Jeff Andrews, coaching daughter has been a 'challenge' and a winning combination

JACKSONVILLE — If nothing else, Brewer High senior Jacie Andrews has learned she probably shouldn't roll her eyes at her dad, Jeff Andrews, who happens to be Brewer's coach.
It goes back years ago to when Jacie was a relatively new varsity player, and Jeff was a Brewer assistant under then-head coach Ron Smith. During a summer play date at Decatur Heritage, Jacie did something she shouldn't have done.
"Fortunately, my first year at Brewer, Coach Smith … we're playing at Decatur Heritage in a play date and Jacie has rolled her eyes at me," Jeff Andrews recalled. "We call timeout, and I'm about to let her have it. Coach Smith grabs me and says, 'You can coach the other 11, and I'll coach this one.'"
It kept Jeff Andrews from coming down too hard on his daughter. That moment also led to the philosophy that's helped make Brewer a consistent visitor to Jacksonville State for the Northeast Regional.
This year was Brewer's fourth straight to make the Northeast Regional. The trip ended with a 51-43 loss to Center Point on Saturday, but 5-foot-5 point guard Jacie Andrews has started for four straight Brewer teams to make it to regionals, and Jeff Andrews has been on the bench for the whole ride — including the last three as head coach.
"I've taken that and kind of let my assistants handle her, because if not, I tend to overreact, to tell the truth," Jeff Andrews said. "Then you carry it home, and it affects what happens at home."
When Jacie was asked if she ever has rolled her eyes at her dad on the court since that day at Decatur Heritage, she said, "Probably so."
Jeff Andrews smiled at that answer and shot back, "She's quit doing that, and she's started mumbling."
So, now that it's finished, how does Jacie Andrews, a Faulkner University signee, look back on playing basketball for dad?
"Oh, gosh," she started. Then she continued: "At times, it's been rough … but I can also say he's been my favorite coach. It's taught both of us a lot in basketball and at home, too."
Jeff Andrews called coaching his daughter a "challenge."
"As competitive as she is and as competitive as I am, at times, it's been a challenge, but I've really enjoyed it," he said.
He said he continues to try to remember to always coach all of the players, instead of just his daughter — and if it gets especially difficult, the assistant coaches manage Jacie while he coaches the other 11.
"I've tried to coach all of them like they're mine," he said. "That's the way I've gone about it with all of them. It's not (just) my daughter."
Saturday's game report
JACKSONVILLE — Her name is Swift, and she's awfully swift.
Playing in the Class 5A Northeast Regional girls semifinals Saturday afternoon, Brewer's couldn't overcome the full-court performance of Center Point sophomore Tanita Swift and her hard-defending teammates.
Brewer fell 51-43 as Swift scored 25 points, made 10 of her team's 18 baskets, and made nine steals. As if that wasn't enough, Swift surprised the Patriots by sinking three 3-pointers. She is in her first year at Center Point after transferring from Fultondale.
The Brewer scouting report didn't indicate she would be that strong from beyond the arc.
"We scouted to protect the drive, not really the shot," Brewer senior guard Jacie Andrews said. "The fact that she did both, that was big."
Brewer (20-12) had its own strength in a solid starting lineup that featured four seniors and a freshman in Hope West, who entered averaging 14 points a game. Foul trouble took its toll from the start, however. By halftime, four of the five starters had two fouls. In the first four minutes of the second half, West picked up two fouls to give her four for the game. She got her fifth with 4:38 left.
She played only 14 minutes but finished with a team-high 15 points as she sank 5 of 7 from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers.
"It took us out of our offense," Brewer coach Jeff Andrews said. "You take 14 points a game right off the bat. That hurt us. It changed the way we played."
Brewer still managed to stay within striking distance and even tied it 29-29 with 4:04 to go in the third quarter when senior Leisha Steger zipped home a 3-pointer. Center Point answered with seven straight points, including four on a pair of Swift jumpers.
Center Point (22-5), playing under first-year head coach Tamara Gills, advanced to the regional finals for the first time after falling in the semifinals the past two years. Her plan was to defend Brewer hard, and Center Point squeezed the vice as the game wore on. After halftime, Brewer made only four baskets.
"Everything we do starts with defense," Gills said.
In addition to West's 15 points, Brewer got 12 points and 10 rebounds from senior Eviah Burrows. Steger scored five points and pulled down four rebounds. Jacie Andrews had four points and four rebounds. Elizabeth Alexander, a senior, had a pair of rebounds and a blocked shot.
Brewer closed out a season in which the Patriots won 20 games, took their area championship, won a sub-regional game, and participated in regionals for the fourth straight season. They managed it despite losing senior Chloe Danylo to a knee injury during the season.
"It's been hard at times, but all and all, it's been the best year," Jacie Andrews said. "It's been fun."