Prep basketball: Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County girls, boys squads

The Anniston Star's large-school All-Calhoun County basketball honors. Keep in mind that Friday's print copy of the newspaper has individual headshots of every player.
CLASS 4A-6A GIRLS
Player of the year: Xai Whitfield, Oxford
Coach of the year: Melissa Bennett, Oxford
Sixth woman of the year: Sumira Duncan, Alexandria
First team
Xai Whitfield, Oxford
Tykeria Smith, Anniston
LaMya McGrue, Oxford
Justice Woods, Oxford
Jordyn Walker, Alexandria
Second team
Ashley Grant, Jacksonville
A’Kayla Perry, Anniston
Alexis Phillips, Jacksonville
Charlee Parris, Alexandria
Cooper Martin, White Plains
Honorable mention
Alexandria: Jill Cockrell; Jacksonville: DeAsia Prothro; Oxford: Jamea Gaston; White Plains: Hallie Williams, Cassidy Arnold.
CLASS 4A-6A BOYS
Player of the year: John Broom, Jacksonville
Coach of the year: Tres Buzan, Jacksonville
Sixth man of the year: Dee Prothro, Jacksonville
First team
John Broom, Jacksonville
Caden Johnson, Jacksonville
Jaylen Alexander, Oxford
Cam Johnson, Jacksonville
Jayden Lewis, Oxford
Second team
Luke Bussey, White Plains
Devin Barksdale, Jacksonville
Drake Davis, Alexandria
TJ Allen, Oxford
Javen Croft, Anniston
Honorable mention
Alexandria: Kory Cargal, Antonio Ross; Anniston: Jayden Lewis; Jacksonville: Ethan Duke, Monte Sinclair; Oxford: Marcus Perry Jr.; White Plains: Josh Wheeler, Z.J. Rosario.