Prep basketball: Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County girls, boys squads

Xai Whitfield, John Broom

Oxford's Xai Whitfield, Jacksonville's John Broom picked up The Anniston Star's Class 4A-6A Calhoun County basketball honors

 Bob Crisp, The Anniston Star

The Anniston Star's large-school All-Calhoun County basketball honors. Keep in mind that Friday's print copy of the newspaper has individual headshots of every player.

CLASS 4A-6A GIRLS

Player of the year: Xai Whitfield, Oxford

Coach of the year: Melissa Bennett, Oxford

Sixth woman of the year: Sumira Duncan, Alexandria

First team

Xai Whitfield, Oxford

Tykeria Smith, Anniston

LaMya McGrue, Oxford

Justice Woods, Oxford

Jordyn Walker, Alexandria

Second team

Ashley Grant, Jacksonville

A’Kayla Perry, Anniston

Alexis Phillips, Jacksonville

Charlee Parris, Alexandria

Cooper Martin, White Plains

Honorable mention

Alexandria: Jill Cockrell; Jacksonville: DeAsia Prothro; Oxford: Jamea Gaston; White Plains: Hallie Williams, Cassidy Arnold.

CLASS 4A-6A BOYS

Player of the year: John Broom, Jacksonville

Coach of the year: Tres Buzan, Jacksonville

Sixth man of the year: Dee Prothro, Jacksonville

First team

John Broom, Jacksonville

Caden Johnson, Jacksonville

Jaylen Alexander, Oxford

Cam Johnson, Jacksonville

Jayden Lewis, Oxford

Second team

Luke Bussey, White Plains

Devin Barksdale, Jacksonville

Drake Davis, Alexandria

TJ Allen, Oxford

Javen Croft, Anniston

Honorable mention

Alexandria: Kory Cargal, Antonio Ross; Anniston: Jayden Lewis; Jacksonville: Ethan Duke, Monte Sinclair; Oxford: Marcus Perry Jr.; White Plains: Josh Wheeler, Z.J. Rosario.