Prep basketball: Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County girls, boys squads

The Anniston Star's small-school All-Calhoun County basketball honors. Keep in mind that Wednesday's print copy of the newspaper has individual headshots of every player.
CLASS 1A-3A GIRLS
Player of the year: Jorda Crook, Ohatchee
Coach of the year: Bryant Ginn, Ohatchee
Sixth woman of the year: Lindsey Zurchin, Ohatchee
First team
Jorda Crook, Ohatchee
Macey Roper, Pleasant Valley
Rebekah Gannaway, Pleasant Valley
Lele Ridley, Piedmont
Ava Pope, Piedmont
Second team
Erin Prater, Jacksonville Christian
Kara Grace, Jacksonville Christian
Kianna Hester, Pleasant Valley
Aalyiah Marks, Weaver
Alyssa Davis, Ohatchee
Third team
Madison Atchley, Weaver
Cayla Brothers, Piedmont
Whitney McFry, Ohatchee
Rebekah Carter, Jacksonville Christian
Sania Angel, Saks
Honorable mention
Faith Christian: Joelle Tillery; Ohatchee: Kiana Barber, Tabi Davidson; Piedmont: Jaycee Glover, Gracie Naugher, Melanie Studdard; Pleasant Valley: Haylie Lee, Ella Parris; Weaver: D.J. Gibbs, Erionna Richmond, Ellamae Kines; Wellborn: Anna Odom.
CLASS 1A-3A BOYS
Player of the year: Alex Odam, Piedmont
Coach of the year: Cory Hughes, Faith Christian
Sixth man of the year: Lucas Vinson, Ohatchee
First team
Alex Odam, Piedmont
Thomas Curlee, Faith Christian
Drew Williamson, Donoho
Tristan Brown, Weaver
Rollie Pinto, Piedmont
Second team
Kyle Smith, Pleasant Valley
Anthony Bothwell, Saks
Ethan Fair, Jacksonville Christian
Ish Bethel, Piedmont
Yashua Aravelo, Faith Christian
Third team
Kelbe Crook, Ohatchee
Ethan Tidwell, Wellborn
Jesse Gannaway, Pleasant Valley
Dawson Brooks, Weaver
Kolby Battles, Pleasant Valley
Honorable mention
Donoho: Jordan Cameron; Faith Christian: Conner Richerzhagen; Ohatchee: Jesse Baswell, Colby Hester, Jake Roberts; Piedmont: Cole Wilson; Pleasant Valley: Braxton Williams; Saks: Dee Elston; Weaver: KeShawn Allen, Jackson Williams.