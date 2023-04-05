 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep basketball: Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County girls, boys squads

All-Calhoun County

Ohatchee's Jorda Crook, left, and Piedmont's Alex Odam won Class 1A-3A Calhoun County basketball top honors.

 Star staff

The Anniston Star's small-school All-Calhoun County basketball honors. Keep in mind that Wednesday's print copy of the newspaper has individual headshots of every player.

CLASS 1A-3A GIRLS

Player of the year: Jorda Crook, Ohatchee

Coach of the year: Bryant Ginn, Ohatchee

Sixth woman of the year: Lindsey Zurchin, Ohatchee

First team

Jorda Crook, Ohatchee 

Macey Roper, Pleasant Valley

Rebekah Gannaway, Pleasant Valley

Lele Ridley, Piedmont

Ava Pope, Piedmont

Second team

Erin Prater, Jacksonville Christian

Kara Grace, Jacksonville Christian

Kianna Hester, Pleasant Valley

Aalyiah Marks, Weaver

Alyssa Davis, Ohatchee

Third team

Madison Atchley, Weaver

Cayla Brothers, Piedmont

Whitney McFry, Ohatchee

Rebekah Carter, Jacksonville Christian

Sania Angel, Saks

Honorable mention

Faith Christian: Joelle Tillery; Ohatchee: Kiana Barber, Tabi Davidson; Piedmont: Jaycee Glover, Gracie Naugher, Melanie Studdard; Pleasant Valley: Haylie Lee, Ella Parris; Weaver: D.J. Gibbs, Erionna Richmond, Ellamae Kines; Wellborn: Anna Odom.

CLASS 1A-3A BOYS

Player of the year: Alex Odam, Piedmont

Coach of the year: Cory Hughes, Faith Christian

Sixth man of the year: Lucas Vinson, Ohatchee

First team

Alex Odam, Piedmont

Thomas Curlee, Faith Christian

Drew Williamson, Donoho

Tristan Brown, Weaver

Rollie Pinto, Piedmont

Second team

Kyle Smith, Pleasant Valley

Anthony Bothwell, Saks

Ethan Fair, Jacksonville Christian

Ish Bethel, Piedmont

Yashua Aravelo, Faith Christian

Third team

Kelbe Crook, Ohatchee

Ethan Tidwell, Wellborn

Jesse Gannaway, Pleasant Valley

Dawson Brooks, Weaver

Kolby Battles, Pleasant Valley

Honorable mention

Donoho: Jordan Cameron; Faith Christian: Conner Richerzhagen; Ohatchee: Jesse Baswell, Colby Hester, Jake Roberts; Piedmont: Cole Wilson; Pleasant Valley: Braxton Williams; Saks: Dee Elston; Weaver: KeShawn Allen, Jackson Williams.