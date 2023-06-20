Prep basketball: Chloe Rule ready to continue 'high standard' at Spring Garden

JACKSONVILLE — It takes a lot to build a championship team, and it takes even more to go back-to-back.
At Jacksonville State’s team camp on Tuesday, center Chloe Rule put on a show that gave fans plenty of reasons to believe in the Panthers again this season.
The senior provided plenty of highlights for Spring Garden, showcasing her heightened abilities on defense and making tough shots both inside and outside of the paint.
After helping Spring Garden lock up the Northeast Regional at JSU last season, Rule said that playing at the Division-I court both brings back memories and gives her a drive to pursue her dream of playing at the next level.
“I’d really just like to thank God for a second, because He really has gotten me to where I am, I wouldn't be in this situation without His guidance and everything,” Rule said. “I love the atmosphere of the JSU courts, it’s so much fun. It really puts everything into a bigger retrospect of, ‘this is a level you could play on.’ It's nice to feel that pressure.”
Spring Garden coach Ricky Austin said that in the Panthers’ game against Class 4A Deshler, he was proud of the performance Rule had all over the court.
“She's eager, she wants to learn, she's got a motor,” Austin said. “She's gotten stronger in the weight room. That big girl from Deshler is a really good player, and I thought Chloe did an excellent job on her.”
Added Austin: “She made a couple of really tough shots there in the second half. She made a couple of really tough shots, and I was like, ‘wow, that’s nice.’ I feel really good about her.”
Along with attending camps with Spring Garden, Rule said that she’s learned a lot this summer from attending Shooter’s Paradise camps, where she’s trained by former Georgia Tech basketball player Brian Domalik.
She also said that playing with teammate Ace Austin, who has earned offers from Alabama, Clemson and more this summer, has helped her develop as well.
“Being able to play with someone on the level of Ace helps me see the court better,” Rule said. “All the training I'm doing, I go up to Shooter’s Paradise with Brian Domalik, and he has helped train multiple college athletes and I feel like his work definitely helps me too.”
Spring Garden coach Ricky Austin said that as Rule has begun to prepare to play at the next level, he’s watched her develop on both sides of the ball, with the center building up her speed and making strides with her footwork.
“She's just putting in the work and she's got very good feet,” Austin said. ”We constantly talk about her using her feet to play defense, beat people to the spot. Offensively, she can get down the floor and transition really fast and it stretches some defense for us.”
Many have already taken notice of the skills Rule has on the court.
Rule was selected to play in the 27th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star girls basketball competition, which will be played next month in Montgomery.
She said that the opportunity to play with skilled players across the state is “an honor.”
“I am super excited for that,” Rule said. “It's such an honor to be selected for something that big and I'd like to thank God for that opportunity, and my friends and coaches and family pushing me to be better.”
Despite her success with Spring Garden, Rule had to build confidence as one of the newer faces on the team.
Rule came to Spring Garden from Hokes Bluff High School, where she helped lead the Eagles to an Etowah County basketball tournament title in 2021.
Austin said he has seen Rule improve immensely during her time with the team, with the post player making the most of her first summer with the team.
“She has improved every day since she's been with us,” Austin said. “We still hadn't had her for a full year. She didn't enroll with our school until the first day of school last year, so we had no summer with her last year. We've been through one basketball season and now this is her first summer with us. I'm just very pleased.”
Added Rule: “It was a big move for me. I was really nervous coming into it. I was worried I wouldn't step up to the standards. I hold myself at a very high count, so I just pushed myself to where they believe I can go, and it works out usually.”
Her coach took quick notice of her abilities, with Austin giving her more and more opportunities as she quickly gained confidence from both her coaches and teammates.
“I feel like I've gotten a lot faster and my IQ of the court has definitely grown,” Rule said. “I feel like Coach Rat has definitely put some confidence in me, and my teammates cheering me on the whole time on the court just really helps. I just feel like I can do more as a player now.”
Rule has also developed plenty of confidence in her teammates, having high praise for Avery Steward, Kristen Lewis, Olivia Law and Montana Highfield as the team prepares to build on last season’s state championship year without graduated senior Kayley Kirk.
“Everyone's definitely playing into their roles as they should be,” Rule said. “Avery’s really stepping up right now is our starting three for Kayley. She's playing real good, her ball handling has gotten better. Kristen's working defensively, Olivia is helping us crush the boards, Montana is getting her minutes and everyone's working real good.”
As Rule looks to step up as a leader with hopes of going back-to-back, she said that the team is confident in its ability to continue its reputation of success.
“I would hope you can expect what you normally would, we’ve got a high standard,” Rule said. “It's really difficult without our one senior, Kayley Kirk. We loved her so much, and she played a big role. We've got some people working on stepping up and filling in her shoes. It's going to be a fun season.”