JACKSONVILLE — After two straight losses in the Northeast Regional first round, Brewer girls basketball coach Jeff Andrews decided to gamble.
Andrew changed to a defense that he said he hasn't used in three years, and even he might not have realized how well it would work.
The box-and-one that Andrews and assistant coaches Colton Smith and Malerie Walker designed paid off in a 51-27 win over Center Point in the Class 5A girls Northeast Regional on Monday morning. The Patriots scored the first seven points, cruised to a 14-point halftime lead and a 21-point third quarter advantage. That allowed Brewer to relax and enjoy the final minutes as Andrews got the chance to allow everyone to play.
The Patriots (23-9) will play in Thursday's finals at 9 a.m. against Scottsboro, which beat Brewer in the 5A, Area 15 championship game.
"Coming in, we felt the key was defense," Andrews said. "We had scouted them and new that No. 32 (Georgia State signee Taylor Henderson) was a good player. We felt we needed to guard her, but our concern was having the other four rebound."
Henderson scored a team-high 13 points for Center Point (14-14), but she had to take 22 shots to get that many. She made six baskets. The rest of her team made only five.
"This whole week we worked on defense, because offense can come and go, but defense can stay constant, and it's like he says," senior McCarley Northway said, pointing at Andrews, "as long as we're one point ahead, we're fine. So, we focused on defense."
And that rebounding concern? Brewer still outboarded Center Point 44-23, which seemed to surprise even Andrews.
"We wanted to be more aggressive," Andrews said. "We didn't want to get in a half-court game with them, so we tried to push it and be aggressive."
Northway led with 15 rebounds, including nine in the first half. She also had two assists, two blocked shots and two steals to go along with nine points. She attempted only four shots and made three, although that was partly by design.
"I know all the girls can score. So, as one of the tallest girls, I need to come in and rebound. I tried to do that today," the 5-foot-11 Northway said.
Offensively, Evaiah Burrows had the hot hand as she poured in 17 points. Leisha Steger had nine points. Jacie Andrews did not score but controlled the offense and passed out five assists against a defense that appeared designed to pressure whoever handled the ball for Brewer.
The Patriots need only one more win to get to the Final Four since 2014, when they made it for the fifth time in a six-year stretch. The 2019 team is aware of the history, especially the two recent Northeast Regional losses, but that's something to think about another day.
"From here, we'll take it game by game," Burrows said, "and try to go as far as we can."