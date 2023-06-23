Prep basketball: Anniston’s girls competing this summer to prepare for upcoming year

JACKSONVILLE — Chemistry is key for Anniston High’s girls as they prepare for basketball season.
Anniston is competing in the Jacksonville State women’s basketball team camp this week to help develop the closeness the group will need to succeed.
“We’re developing good chemistry,” Anniston coach Eddie Bullock said. “That was one of the main things we had. We have a small team and ... it doesn’t matter how small you are, it’s about developing some team chemistry.
“We’ve been doing pretty good so far.”
The Bulldogs are coming off of a 14-11 season last year as they take steps toward getting back to the success that they had grown accustomed to. The Bulldogs made the Final Four in 2019, won a state title in 2020, and made the Final Four in 2021.
As an undersized squad, Bullock is emphasizing to his players the need to box out while rebounding, so they can compete with some of the teams they will face that have larger post presences.
“We need to box out because we’re so small," Bullock said. "We’re not going to out jump a whole lot of people. I tell them, ‘Hey, if you box out, it’s hard to rebound from behind.’ You know, put a body on somebody and let’s box out.”
Another key factor Bullock views as a catalyst for his team to win is to remain poised and manage the game.
“Poise, we need to understand when we need to turn it on and when to back up a little bit,” Bullock said. “Managing the game, knowing situations, foul situations, just different things like that.”
Anniston has plenty of contributors back from last season’s team. Tykeria Smith is returning after leading the Bulldogs in scoring a year ago. A’kayla Perry is also back and impressing Bullock.
“A’kayla Perry, she’s matured a lot,” Bullock said. “Of course, we’ve got some other players that are stepping up. Actually, my bench has improved.”
Bullock also praised Kiara Thomas, Jenayzia Oliver and Layla Tyus for stepping up. Bullock said that getting his team to buy into the “Bulldog way” will allow his players to build chemistry when the season begins.