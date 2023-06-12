 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: Webb, Harrison highlight ASWA Super All-State baseball team

The honors keep rolling in for Calhoun County's baseball stars.

Donoho's Peyton Webb and Oxford's Hayes Harrison were both named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association's Super All-State baseball team.

The team is comprised of the best 10 baseball players in the state regardless of classification.

Both players were named players of the year in their respective classes by the ASWA, with Webb in Class 2A and Harrison in Class 6A.

Harrison was also named Mr. Baseball by the ASWA on Sunday night, presented to the best player in the state regardless of classification.

ASWA Super All-State baseball team

Hayes Harrison, Oxford

Jackson Harris, Vestavia Hills

Caleb Freeman, Etowah

Sam Silas, Holtville

Coleman Mizell, Hartselle

Jax Yoxtheimer, Central-Phenix City

Miles Edwards, Lauderdale Co.

Landon Alton, Thompson

Cale Tittle, Lynn

Peyton Webb, Donoho

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.