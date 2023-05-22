Prep baseball: Three local players land on North-South baseball teams

Three Calhoun County players were named to play in the 27th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star baseball competition.
The three local players selected, Piedmont's McClane Mohon, Oxford's Carter Johnson and Alexandria's Andrew Allen, will play for the North team.
Two teams with 18 members apiece were selected, with the team comprised of 2024 rising seniors, according to a release from the AHSAA. The squad was announced by Brandon Dean, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association on Monday.
The North-South teams will play on Monday, July 17 at Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium as part of the All-Star Week hosted by the AHSADCA, which operates under the AHSAA. The week runs from July 17 to 22.
In 2022, the South won Game 1 7-6 and the teams tied Game 2 3-3. The North leads the series 23-15-2.
The North will be coached by Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa's Mark Garner, Fayette County's Brandon Stocks and Saint James' Keith Lucky. Lucky will serve as an administrative coach.