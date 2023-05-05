Prep baseball: Piedmont's season ends as eighth-inning rally comes up short

PIEDMONT — Visiting Gordo scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning and defeated Piedmont 5-3 in a winner-take-all playoff game Friday.
The loss eliminated the Bulldogs from the Class 3A baseball playoffs in the third game of their best-of-3 quarterfinal series with the Greenwave.
Trailing 5-2, Piedmont’s first two hitters in the bottom of the eighth, Jake Austin and Cole Wilson, each singled to give renewed life to the home crowd. The Bulldogs then loaded the bases with nobody out when pinch-hitter Trevor Pike was hit by a pitch. Piedmont got just one run before the game ended. Jake Austin scored from third base when younger brother Cole hit into a fielder’s choice but avoided a double play.
“The difference in the game was they came up with clutch hits when they had to have it and they took advantage of mistakes and we didn’t,” Piedmont head coach Matt Deerman said after spending time consoling his players. “Both teams were almost identical. There were times when we came up with big hits, like in the first game, but Game 2 and Game 3, they did and we didn’t.”
Piedmont (27-10) appeared poised to win the game with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning. With two down, leadoff batter McClane Mohon singled. Max Hanson then reached when Kyson Pate, Gordo’s senior center fielder who had caught everything hit remotely near him throughout the series, made a long run to reach a short fly ball then dropped the ball.
Piedmont and Gordo faced off Friday with advancing in the playoffs or ending the season on the line. It took 8 innings to breakthrough but Gordo took down Piedmont 5-3 to advance to the 3A semifinals.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont pticher Kale Austin pitches against Gordo in game 3 Friday evening.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's Sloan Smith beats the throw at the plate to score Piedmont's first run against Gordo.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's Sloan Smith beats the throw at the plate to score Piedmont's first run against Gordo.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's Sloan Smith beats the throw at the plate to score Piedmont's first run against Gordo.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's Sloan Smith beats the throw at the plate to score Piedmont's first run against Gordo.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's Sloan Smith beats the throw at the plate to score Piedmont's first run against Gordo.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's Sloan Smith beats the throw at the plate to score Piedmont's first run against Gordo.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's Sloan Smith beats the throw at the plate to score Piedmont's first run against Gordo.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's Sloan Smith beats the throw at the plate to score Piedmont's first run against Gordo.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's Sloan Smith beats the throw at the plate to score Piedmont's first run against Gordo.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's Sloan Smith beats the throw at the plate to score Piedmont's first run against Gordo.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's Sloan Smith beats the throw at the plate to score Piedmont's first run against Gordo.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's Sloan Smith beats the throw at the plate to score Piedmont's first run against Gordo.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's McClane Mohon beats the tag at second base against Gordo.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's McClane Mohon beats the tag at second base against Gordo.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's McClane Mohon scores Piedmont's second run of the game aginst Gordo.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's McClane Mohon scores Piedmont's second run of the game aginst Gordo.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's McClane Mohon scores Piedmont's second run of the game aginst Gordo.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's McClane Mohon scores Piedmont's second run of the game aginst Gordo.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's McClane Mohon scores Piedmont's second run of the game aginst Gordo.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's McClane Mohon scores Piedmont's second run of the game aginst Gordo.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's McClane Mohon scores Piedmont's second run of the game aginst Gordo.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's McClane Mohon scores Piedmont's second run of the game aginst Gordo.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's McClane Mohon scores Piedmont's second run of the game aginst Gordo.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's McClane Mohon scores Piedmont's second run of the game aginst Gordo.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's McClane Mohon scores Piedmont's second run of the game aginst Gordo.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's McClane Mohon scores Piedmont's second run of the game aginst Gordo.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's McClane Mohon scores Piedmont's second run of the game aginst Gordo.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont's Jake Austin celebrates a hit against Gordo
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Gordo celebrates a big play against Piedmont.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Piedmont pticher Kale Austin pitches against Gordo in game 3 Friday evening.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Gordo's Landon Fike scores a run in the top of the 8th inning.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Gordo celebrates a big play against Piedmont.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Gordo's Kyson Pate scores the go ahead run in the 8th inning.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Gordo celebrates winning over Piedmont to advance to the 3A semifinals.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Gordo celebrates winning over Piedmont to advance to the 3A semifinals.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Gordo celebrates winning over Piedmont to advance to the 3A semifinals.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Peidmont and Gordo required an extra inning in game 3 in the tightky fought series.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Pate’s error put Mohon on third, Hanson on first and Jack Hayes, batting third in Piedmont’s lineup, coming to the plate. Gordo coach Jonathan Pate elected to intentionally walk Hayes and pitch to cleanup hitter Kale Austin. The strategy paid dividends when Austin grounded out to end the threat.
The Bulldogs’ first runs came in the third inning. Cole Austin opened the third with a base hit but was erased when Sloan Smith hit into a fielder’s choice. Smith stole second base and scored from there when Mohon singled to center. Mohon scored from third when Hanson got in a rundown. The throw from second base to home beat Mohon to the plate but he managed to knock the ball out of the catcher’s grasp with a head-first slide.
Piedmont didn’t have more than one base runner in any inning again until the seventh.
Hayes started for the Bulldogs and pitched the first two innings. He retired Gordo in order in the first inning. In the second, an infield error, a walk and two hit batters produced a run.
In the top of the third frame, Hayes and starting catcher Kale Austin traded places. Austin retired the side in order in the third and faced just four batters in the fourth.
In the fifth, Gordo’s Will Whitley was hit by a pitch while crowding the plate for the second time in as many plate appearances. A base hit moved Whitley to third and he scored to tie the game at 2-2 on a squeeze bunt.
Gordo got just the one hit off Austin until the eighth when a two-base error and four hits produced three runs. Austin fanned five and walked two. Hayes hit two batters with pitched balls, walked one and had one strikeout.
Wilson led the Bulldogs at the plate with three singles. Mohon had a pair of singles, knocked in one run and scored another. Jake Austin singled twice and scored once. Smith singled to start Piedmont’s fifth inning but was stranded at third base.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.