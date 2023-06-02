Prep baseball: Oxford's Harrison named Gatorade Alabama Baseball Player of the Year

The honors keep rolling in for Oxford’s Hayes Harrison.
On Friday morning, Harrison was announced as the 2022-23 Gatorade Alabama Baseball Player of the Year.
This is presented to one player from each state, recognizing an athlete for their achievements on the field, academic excellence and character displayed on and off the field.
“First, statically you have to have a great year and Hayes had that,” Oxford coach Wes Brooks said. “Second, you have to lead your team to a championship and he did that. Third, there’s so many different categories that it takes to be great. Hayes checks all the boxes. He makes everyone around him great.”
He is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year award, which will be announced in June.
Harrison, who was recently named The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A Calhoun County baseball player of the year, led the Yellow Jackets with 71 innings pitched and posted a 1.28 ERA. He stuck out 82 batters and walked just 11, averaging 8.08 strikeouts per seven innings.
In the playoffs, he led all Oxford pitchers with 25⅓ innings pitched, walking just four batters and striking out 28. He also picked up Class 6A championship series MVP.
At the plate, Harrison finished with a .382 batting average and a .497 on-base percentage, with his 38 RBIs finishing second on the Yellow Jackets.
Brooks said that while Oxford’s roster was loaded with talent this season, Harrison was one of the voices in the dugout that the team turned to because of his strong work ethic and leadership skills.
“He comes early, stays late, busts his tail in the offseason and does everything a coach asks of him, but here’s the kicker … Hayes holds everyone around him to that same standard, and that is the definition of a great leader,” Brooks said. “His teammates were pretty good too, which gave him this opportunity.”
Brooks also referred to Hayes as one of the most “locked-in” players he’s ever coached throughout the season, comparing him to those who went on to play professionally.
As Harrison prepares to continue his baseball career at Northwest-Shoals Community College in Muscle Shoals, Brooks said that his legacy at Oxford High School will be remembered for seasons to come.
“I love Hayes and everything about him,” Brooks said. “He plays with a chip on his shoulder. He maxes out to his full potential each and every day, and that is why his ceiling continues to rise as an athlete. It’s contagious, too. He’s rubbing off on our underclassman. His legacy that he leaves with us will continue to help us win here at Oxford baseball for years to come.”