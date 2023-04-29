Prep baseball: Oxford sweeps Mountain Brook, will face Hartselle next

OXFORD — Oxford swept visiting Mountain Brook 10-0 and 9-4 at Choccolocco Park on Friday and will travel to Hartselle next week for a Class 6A quarterfinal round series.
Oxford head coach Wes Brooks said afterward he anticipated the best-of-three series will begin Thursday. Hartselle advanced with a 10-0 and 10-0 sweep of Minor.
“It will be a great atmosphere,” predicted Brooks, whose team is now 33-6. “We’re up for the challenge. Our guys are ready.”
Two gritty pitching efforts keyed Oxford’s two wins over Mountain Brook. Senior Hayes Harrison led the Yellow Jackets in innings pitched during the regular season but was less than 100 percent when he started Game 1 on Friday. Brooks said he did not make the decision to start Harrison until 4:05 p.m., 25 minutes before game time.
Brooks was so concerned about Harrison that he did not bat in the game he pitched, even though he hit .370 during the regular season and led the Yellow Jackets in RBIs with 34. He also did not bat or play his usual position at first base in the field in the second game.
Harrison said his goal was to “compete” even though he knew he was less than 100 percent. He sought to give 100 percent of whatever he had to draw upon.
Whatever Harrison had in the tank turned out to be too much for the Spartans. He allowed just three hits over the five-inning game, did not walk a batter and fanned nine. Five of the nine strikeouts came in the final two innings. Harrison said he wasn’t aware he was piling up Ks.
Oxford pitcher Hayes Harrison pitched a shutout against Mountain Brook Friday in the second round of the 6A state playoffs.
Oxford swept Mountain Brook Friday 10-0 and 9-4 to advance to the third round of the 6A state baseball playoffs. Next week Oxford will travel and play the Hartselle-Minor winner.
Oxford pitcher Hayes Harrison pitched a shutout against Mountain Brook Friday in the second round of the 6A state playoffs.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Tide Gann hauls in a catch in game 1 against Mountain Brook.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford took down Mountain Brook 10-0 in game one in the best of three series.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford took down Mountain Brook 10-0 in game one in the best of three series.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Drew McCormick is tagged out at first in after getting caught in a rundown bewteen first and second base.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Drew McCormick is tagged out at first in after getting caught in a rundown bewteen first and second base.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford pitcher Hayes Harrison pitched a shutout against Mountain Brook Friday in the second round of the 6A state playoffs.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford pitcher Hayes Harrison pitched a shutout against Mountain Brook Friday in the second round of the 6A state playoffs.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Carter Johnson makes a play at third and throws to first.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford took down Mountain Brook 10-0 in game one in the best of three series.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Carter Johnson tries to leg out a singles against Mountain Brook.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Carter Johnson tries to leg out a singles against Mountain Brook.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford pitcher Hayes Harrison pitched a shutout against Mountain Brook Friday in the second round of the 6A state playoffs.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford took down Mountain Brook 10-0 in game one in the best of three series.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford pitcher Hayes Harrison gets welcomed back to the bench after striking out the side in the top of the fourth inning against Mountain Brook.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford pitcher Hayes Harrison gets welcomed back to the bench after striking out the side in the top of the fourth inning against Mountain Brook.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford pitcher Hayes Harrison gets welcomed back to the bench after striking out the side in the top of the fourth inning against Mountain Brook.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford pitcher Hayes Harrison gets welcomed back to the bench after striking out the side in the top of the fourth inning against Mountain Brook.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford took down Mountain Brook 10-0 in game one in the best of three series.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford took down Mountain Brook 10-0 in game one in the best of three series.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Samuel Robertson rounds third and score against Mountain Brook in the second round of the 6A state playoffs Friday at Choccolocco Park.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Samuel Robertson rounds third and score against Mountain Brook in the second round of the 6A state playoffs Friday at Choccolocco Park.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Samuel Robertson rounds third and score against Mountain Brook in the second round of the 6A state playoffs Friday at Choccolocco Park.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Trace Adams scores against Mountain Brook in the second round of the 6A state playoffs Friday at Choccolocco Park.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Trace Adams scores against Mountain Brook in the second round of the 6A state playoffs Friday at Choccolocco Park.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Drew McCormick bangs a two run homer against Mountain Brook in the second round of the 6A state playoffs Friday at Choccolocco Park.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Drew McCormick bangs a two run homer against Mountain Brook in the second round of the 6A state playoffs Friday at Choccolocco Park.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Drew McCormick bangs a two run homer against Mountain Brook in the second round of the 6A state playoffs Friday at Choccolocco Park.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Drew McCormick bangs a two run homer against Mountain Brook in the second round of the 6A state playoffs Friday at Choccolocco Park.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Drew McCormick bangs a two run homer against Mountain Brook in the second round of the 6A state playoffs Friday at Choccolocco Park.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Drew McCormick bangs a two run homer against Mountain Brook in the second round of the 6A state playoffs Friday at Choccolocco Park.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Drew McCormick bangs a two run homer against Mountain Brook in the second round of the 6A state playoffs Friday at Choccolocco Park.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Drew McCormick bangs a two run homer against Mountain Brook in the second round of the 6A state playoffs Friday at Choccolocco Park.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Drew McCormick bangs a two run homer against Mountain Brook in the second round of the 6A state playoffs Friday at Choccolocco Park.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Drew McCormick bangs a two run homer against Mountain Brook in the second round of the 6A state playoffs Friday at Choccolocco Park.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Drew McCormick bangs a two run homer against Mountain Brook in the second round of the 6A state playoffs Friday at Choccolocco Park.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Drew McCormick bangs a two run homer against Mountain Brook in the second round of the 6A state playoffs Friday at Choccolocco Park.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Drew McCormick bangs a two run homer against Mountain Brook in the second round of the 6A state playoffs Friday at Choccolocco Park.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Oxford's Drew McCormick bangs a two run homer against Mountain Brook in the second round of the 6A state playoffs Friday at Choccolocco Park.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
“I don’t tend to pay too much attention to that in the game while I’m pitching,” he said. “I like to just go out there and compete and help my team win. It’s the No. 1 goal in my mind.”
It helped that he had an "out" pitch going for him.
“My slider felt pretty good today,” Harrison said. “That felt probably the best in a two-strike count today.”
It also helped that his teammates supported him with 10 runs. In the first, leadoff hitter Nick Richardson reached on an error and scored on another error. The Yellow Jackets sent 10 men to the plate in the fourth and five of them scored. Catcher Forrest Heacock scorched a double that hugged the third base line all the way into the left field corner. Sam Robertson and Trace Adams, on base on a single and a base on balls respectively, scored.
First baseman Drew McCormick followed with a two-run home run that easily cleared the outfield fence between the 375 and 390 markers in left center. R.J. Brooks was hit by a pitch after the homer. Two wild pitches later, Brooks scored on a single by Richardson.
Ahead 6-0, Oxford put the game away with four runs in the fifth. McCormick followed his two-run homer with a three-run bomb down the left field line after Adams and Heacock each singled. Tide Gann singled and eventually scored the game-ending run on a two-out base hit by Carter Johnson.
McCormick said he had never had a two-homer game. The shots Friday were his first two home runs of the 2023 season. He said he got two fastballs that were middle, middle.
“You can’t get any more middle, middle than that,” he said through a wide grin.
In game 2, it took the Yellow Jackets a while to find a pitcher who could get in a grove.
By rule, Oxford batted as the visiting team in the second game and promptly took a 3-0 lead. Peyton Watts stroked an RBI triple after Richardson reached on an error. Johnson’s sacrifice fly sent Watts home. Adams walked with two down and Heacock doubled him home.
Jackets starter Jackson Crow whiffed the first batter he faced but the next five reached and two scored. With the bases loaded coach Brooks brought R.J. Brooks, his nephew, to the mound. The younger Brooks struck out two batters on eight pitches to preserve Oxford’s 3-2 lead.
Oxford added five runs in the top of the second as Brooks and Gann each singled. An error and a walk followed. When Johnson smacked a two-run double the Spartans changed pitchers. Adams got an RBI on a ground out to the right side and Heacock scored Johnson with a sacrifice fly.
Up 8-2, Brooks walked the first two Mountain Brook hitters in the bottom of the second and his uncle removed him in favor of senior Hayden Gallahar. Both the walks became runs for the Spartans but Gallahar settled in to complete the second inning and pitch the third, fourth, fifth and sixth frames as well. He earned the win .
The elder Brooks said as a sophomore Gallahar had beaten Mountain Brook twice in a two-week span and wanted the ball.
“He came in and threw strikes, got us through the sixth with a five-run lead,” Brooks said.
Gallahar’s philosophy of pitching in relief was pretty straightforward.
“I just want to limit damage. I want to give my team the best chance to win. At the same time, we were up a lot so if one or two of those runs score, we’re still in a pretty good spot to win. My role (is) just come in there, attack guys, get them out, let my defense make plays,” he said.
Gallahar said five innings was probably the most he’d thrown in a game all season.
“I’m going to go until he tells me I can’t go any more,” Gallahar said. After the sixth, “(Brooks) told me that was it. If it was my choice, I would have gone back out there until he had to take me out.”
Eli Bozeman retired all three batters he faced in the seventh to preserve the victory.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.