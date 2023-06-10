Prep baseball: Local players honored on ASWA all-state teams

Three local players earned high honors and plenty more were named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s all-state baseball team, which was announced on Saturday.
Oxford’s Hayes Harrison and Donoho’s Peyton Webb both earned player of the year honors, with Harrison honored in Class 6A and Webb in Class 2A.
Harrison was also named Class 6A pitcher of the year, while Alexandria’s Andrew Allen was named Class 5A pitcher of the year.
Oxford had four players named to the first team in Class 6A, including Harrison (pitcher), Sam Robertson (infielder), Carter Johnson (infielder) and Peyton Watts (utility). Nick Richardson was named an honorable mention outfielder.
In Class 5A, Allen and Tripp Patterson were both named to the first team as pitchers, with Ian Cartwright named a second-team infielder and Samuel Henegar named a second-team designated hitter. Southside’s Corbin Driskell (catcher) and Dylan Rainey (utility) were both named Class 5A honorable mentions.
White Plains’ Ashton Wallace was named to the Class 4A first team as a utility player. Munford’s Mason Brewer was named an honorable mention outfielder.
Piedmont had four players honored in Class 3A, including Brodie Homesley (first-team pitcher), infielder Jack Hayes (first-team infielder), McClane Mohon (second-team infielder) and Kale Austin (honorable mention catcher). Weaver’s Elijah Smith was named a first-team outfielder and Ohatchee’s Devin Howell was named an honorable mention outfielder.
Along with Webb being named to the first team at outfielder, Donoho’s Lucas Elliot was named a first-team catcher in Class 2A. Blake Sewell (pitcher) and Nic Thompson (infielder) were named to the second team. Pleasant Valley’s Zeke Curvin was named a second-team outfielder and Samuel Duncan was named an honorable mention infielder.
Faith Christian’s Brady Whitworth was named a first-team utility player and Spring Garden’s Cameron Welsh was named a second-team pitcher in Class 1A.