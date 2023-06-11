Prep baseball: Hayes Harrison named ASWA’s Mr. Baseball

JACKSONVILLE — Oxford’s Hayes Harrison had one of the best high school baseball seasons in the nation, and now he has plenty of hardware to show for it.
Harrison was named Alabama’s Mr. Baseball for 2023 at the annual Alabama Sports Writers Association Convention in Jacksonville on Sunday night. The award is presented to the best baseball player in the state regardless of classification.
“It's almost overwhelming with the amount of response to the season and to what our team has done,” Harrison said. “It's just a big honor and a huge blessing to be a part of it.”
Harrison is Oxford’s second winner of the award, with Matthew Maniscalco winning the award in 1999.
Harrison was also named the 2022-23 Gatorade Alabama Baseball Player of the Year and The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A Calhoun County baseball player of the year.
Despite all of Harrison’s recent honors, he immediately gave the credit to everyone and everything that helped him along the way.
“I just have to remember to stay humble and know that this is not me that's doing the work,” Harrison said. “It's the people that are supporting me and it's God for giving me the abilities that he's given me, and that's really what it comes down to. I'm just very honored.”
The Northwest-Shoals Community College commit led the Yellow Jackets with 71 innings pitched and posted a 1.28 ERA. He stuck out 82 batters and walked just 11, averaging 8.08 strikeouts per seven innings.
In the playoffs, he led all Oxford pitchers with 25⅓ innings pitched, walking just four batters and striking out 28. He was named Class 6A championship series MVP after his strong performance on the mound and going 3-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs while also drawing a series-high three walks.
At the plate, Harrison finished with a .382 batting average and a .497 on-base percentage, with his 38 RBIs finishing second on the Yellow Jackets.
Oxford coach Wes Brooks said that along with being one of the most locked-in players he’s ever coached, Harrison was also one of the most humble.
“This just adds on to another long list of things that he's done and it's just a testament of his career, his work ethic, his commitment,” Brooks said. “This makes him uncomfortable because it's about him, and he's not that type of guy. Some people get on the camera or they get interviewed and they eat that up, but he's a guy that's just like, ‘I don't really like talking about myself coach.’ He’s just a humble guy with great humility.”
As Harrison prepares over the summer for his time at Northwest-Shoals, he said that he’s happy for the opportunity to continue to both hit and pitch at the next level.
“I'll be training all summer and I'll move in in August to Northwest-Shoals,” Harrison said. “We’ve got a good, good team coming in and this is the first year we'll be eligible for the playoffs in JUCO ball. We're really excited for that and we're looking to make a strong run next year.”