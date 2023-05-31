Prep baseball: Brooks leads Oxford through unforgettable championship season

OXFORD — Oxford’s Wes Brooks is a baseball guy, and knows that failure is part of the game.
When a team has as many successes as Brooks’ Oxford Yellow Jackets this season, it’s bound to make for a fun season.
“At the end of the last three years, a definition would be was fun, man that year was fun,” Brooks said. “Because you fail so much in baseball, not many times can you say that year was really fun, and the last three years I've been really fun. We’ve had over 30 wins each year, under single digit losses, and this year, we're fortunate enough to win the last one.”
After leading the Yellow Jackets through a record-setting season, Brooks has been named The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A Calhoun County baseball coach of the year.
On top of the Class 6A championship won this season, Brooks’ Yellow Jackets won every championship they competed for, including a Perfect Game Showdown title, this season’s Calhoun County tournament championship and a Class 6A, Area 13 championship.
The Yellow Jackets also closed out their season with 19 straight wins, swept every team faced in the playoffs and went undefeated in April and May.
Brooks said that being able to share the moment of winning a state championship with the city meant that much more when the team hoisted its trophy.
“That was really special to me, half of that being hosted in our city and being able to create memories for the City of Oxford or our players be able to create memories,” Brooks said. “A little 10 year old boy in Oxford, if the game was in another city, he might not show up. But because the game was in our city and he is from Oxford and he likes baseball, he was able to come watch and dream of being the next Sam Robertson, Hayes Harrison, Peyton Watts or Carter Johnson.”
While many kids watched this year’s seniors in the state title game, the longtime coach still remembers when his current players were watching as elementary schoolers.
Brooks said that a large part of the program’s recent successes come from commitments the players on this years’ roster made a decade ago.
“Probably 10 years ago, this group of players, juniors, seniors, sophomores, along with their parents, moms and dads, made a commitment that they just wanted to be as good as they could at baseball,” Brooks said. “I felt like my stand is to help guide them and be men because 10 years ago, several people just made a commitment that hey, we want to be really good baseball players.”
While the seniors closed out their time at Oxford hoisting a state championship trophy, Brooks’ seniors were no strangers to winning before this season.
This season’s senior class is 102-21 in the last three seasons, with the Yellow Jackets finishing with over 30 wins in the last three seasons.
Harrison said that after learning from Brooks throughout their time in high school, they were able to share some of those lessons with the younger players on the Yellow Jackets roster.
“We've been in the program for a long time, and I think it was just to the point where we had been starting to grasp the things that he's teaching us and we can teach it to the younger guys,” Harrison said. “His job was to be a manager and put the guys in the lineup that he thinks can win. I think all of our guys trusted him in every decision he made this year and we were behind him just like he was behind us.”
Along with Harrison’s trust in the longtime coach, Brooks said that one of the best parts of his job this season was being able to have complete trust in his players.
“Sometimes my best coaching decision was getting out of their way and let Sam Robertson be Sam Robertson and let Peyton Watts be Peyton Watts,” Brooks said. There were times I did have to put my phone down and talk to them and kind of guide them through a situation or something they were struggling with on the field or off the field, but for the most part, a lot of my best coaching decisions was let those boys do what they do. That's a coach's dream in itself.”
Added Harrison: “Coach Brooks has done an amazing job with developing all of his players over the past few years, he has really helped me to succeed in high school baseball as a whole. I give the credit to him, honestly, because he's really mentored me and been a really big factor and a big part of my life in baseball and outside of baseball.”