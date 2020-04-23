Power restored for thousands in Calhoun County after strong winds; 8,000 still without electricity

Power crews had restored service for about 5,000 customers by this afternoon, leaving about 8,000 in Calhoun County without electricity after powerful winds followed an early-morning storm. More rough weather could be on the way later today, forecasters say.
Heavy rains drenched the area around sunrise, and in their wake came wind gusts that downed trees and power lines across the county. Forecasters, meanwhile, were already looking ahead to a second wave of storms predicted for this afternoon, with a chance some may be severe.
Alabama Power spokeswoman Jacki Lowry said this afternoon it was difficult to predict when power would be restored to most customers, in part because of any bad weather the evening might bring.
“The damage is widespread” and power crews were still assessing the full extent of it, Lowry said.
At least two people were injured in connection with the storms. Anniston fire Chief Chris Collins said a firefighter and an Anniston EMS worker were injured by a falling tree limb. An announcement from the Fire Department said the incident occurred about 10 a.m. as the workers were rescuing someone in a damaged structure. The two were taken to a hospital, but are expected to recover from their injuries, the announcement said.
Winds gusts of up 35 to 40 mph blew through the area just before 8 a.m., National Weather Service Forecaster Chris Darden said.
He said the weather will clear up later today, though the area is at slight risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
“You’ll have a few hours to clean up,” Darden said.
By mid-morning, cleanup had already begun. Traffic lights were out on Quintard Avenue in Anniston and Pelham Road in Jacksonville, but a steady stream of cars rolled past downed trees and limbs on other streets. On Saks Road in Anniston, at least two houses were hit by falling trees.
“It’s a mess,” said Josh Johnson, whose house on Saks Road was hit by a tree. “It was sudden, though.”
A falling tree smashed cars in Saks resident James Patterson’s yard and damaged the roof of his house.
“It’s just a big noise,” he said, describing the sound of the falling tree. “Like a cannon shot.”
Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency spokesman Myles Chamblee said the EMA has reports of downed trees and power lines from various locations across the county, from Piedmont to Oxford.
Staff Writer Mia Kortright contributed reporting.