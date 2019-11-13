Anniston police were seeking the public’s help Wednesday after a woman was reported missing several days prior.
Investigator Mike Pinto said police were working to find 49-year-old Denise Mays of Anniston.
Pinto said Mays was last seen nearly two weeks ago walking near the intersection of 18th Street and Noble Street.
According to Pinto, family members reported her missing Sunday.
Since Anniston police posted Wednesday afternoon on Facebook about Mays’ disappearance, Pinto said, they have gotten few leads.
Pinto said Wednesday afternoon he was working to determine the places Mays frequents.
Police in the Facebook post urged anyone who may have information about Mays to call Pinto at 256-240-4077.