Poet’s debut novel tells exhilarating story of Black family

“The Love Songs of W. E. B. Du Bois” is the first novel from poet Honorée Fanonne Jeffers. Its scope is at once ambitious and intimate as it reveals the epic past and the singular present of one African American family.
The book calls to mind the brilliant work of Yaa Gyasi in “Homegoing,” her 2016 award-winning debut novel set in both Ghana and Alabama, though Gyasi’s book is essentially one-third of the length of Jeffers’.
In her book’s “Archival Coda,” Jeffers insists, “This is a Black feminist novel. I’m unapologetic about that.” The novel is indeed what she argues, but it is so much more as well.
It is an examination of the theories of historian and activist William Edward Burghardt Du Bois, a founder of the NAACP in 1909. His firm belief was that civil rights could be achieved through the work of an educated African American elite, whom he designated the “Talented Tenth.”
Excerpts from Du Bois’ works appear in each of the novel’s eleven sections and serve as a bridge between family history and the first-person narrative of the novel’s winning protagonist as she comes into her own.
That person is Ailey Pearl Garfield, named for both the dancer Alvin Ailey and for Pearl, Ailey Pearl’s maternal great-grandmother. Ailey is from “the city,” but spends nearly every summer with her mother’s family in Chicasetta, Georgia.
In doing so, she becomes more and more aware of Du Bois’ idea of Black double consciousness, his term for only being able to perceive oneself as the larger white society does. That concept becomes part of Ailey’s growth as a woman as well, for despite what the larger society attempts to suppress, the fierce women in Ailey’s family urge her onward, urge her to fight for her place and establish her own identity.
Ailey’s grandmother Pearl made concessions to social norms. Ailey’s mother Belle gave up individual dreams so she could have a family of her own.
Ailey is pulled in many directions. Her oldest sister Lydia, for example, isn’t as strong as either Pearl or Belle. Lydia travels a heartbreaking path into hopeless addiction to crack cocaine. In contrast, Dr. Oludara, one of Ailey’s college professors, always exuberantly insists, “Be prepared to dive into the awe-inspiring history of our African American people!”
Ailey is also encouraged by her seemingly passive father Geof, who remains admirably focused on keeping his family safe no matter the cost. Dr. Whitcomb, the advisor for Ailey’s doctoral program, quietly assures Ailey of her innate brilliance and helps her realize her academic dreams.
So does Ailey’s generous, reassuring great-great-uncle Root, who relishes telling the story of once meeting W. E. B. Du Bois. Uncle Root will help Ailey discover herself as her research uncovers disquieting tales from her lineage – Indigenous, African American, and white – a heritage she will come to embrace, but on her own terms.
At 800 pages, “The Love Songs of W. E. B. Du Bois” is long. It is sometimes violent and cruel, sometimes decidedly explicit, and so expansive that it opens with a three-page family tree.
Yet the inherent poetry of its language makes the novel absolutely exhilarating. The achievement of Honorée Fanonne Jeffers is certainly in the risks she is willing to take as Ailey considers questions about race, about gender, about family. For, as Ailey recognizes as the novel reaches its close, “The question is what I have wanted. The question is the point. The question is my breath.”
Steven Whitton is a retired Professor of English.