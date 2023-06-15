Poarch Band of Creek Indians donate funds to JSU

Jacksonville State University recently received a $50,000 donation from the Poarch Band of Creek Indians to aid in the funding of its Law Enforcement Training Center, according to a recent news release.
On June 6, the group announced it would be donating the funds to continue to support the training center, bringing the total monetary contributions the tribe has committed to the center to $550,000.
The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is the only federally recognized tribe in the state of Alabama, according to its website. Its reservation is located in south Alabama near Atmore.
Poarch Band of Creek Indians Tribal Chair and CEO Stephanie A. Bryan stated in the release that she was “proud” to support the center as the tribe continues to support communities throughout the state.
“Like so many other folks in Alabama, our Tribe’s home is in a very rural part of the state,” Bryan stated in the release. “We understand the many, and serious, challenges that law enforcement officers face every day, and we also recognize the financial challenges around providing them with adequate and ongoing training, especially in small towns and remote parts of the state.”
Jax State recently received an Emmy nomination for its film documentary on the tribe, “The Forgotten Creeks,” which was released Nov. 17 of last year.
The Law Enforcement Training Center was established in 2017 to aid in the training of new police officers across the state in addition to offering a wide range of other instruction opportunities such as training for higher leadership roles.
“We have supported Jacksonville State’s efforts to address these issues for several years, and we applaud its Center for Best Practices in Law Enforcement for taking a leadership role in training officers who are so important to the safety and security of our communities,” Bryan stated.
In the release, the university’s President Don Killingsworth Jr stated that the institution “aspires to be known as the training capital of law enforcement for the state of Alabama.”
“We have provided continuing education and training to approximately 5,000 law enforcement officers statewide since establishing the center in 2017, which would not have been possible without the generosity of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians,” Killingsworth stated. “We would like to thank the tribe for supporting our mission to provide Alabama with the best trained law enforcement in the country.”