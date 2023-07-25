 Skip to main content
Pleasant Valley Elementary gets a new assistant principal

Pleasant Valley Elementary School new assistant principal Haley Buzon

With the Calhoun County School System’s first day coming up Thursday, Aug. 3, Pleasant Valley Elementary School has a new assistant principal, Haley Buzon, left.

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

With the Calhoun County School System’s first day coming up Thursday, Aug. 3, Pleasant Valley Elementary School has a new assistant principal, Haley Buzon, left. Pleasant Valley Principal Crystal Sparks accompanied Buzon on Tuesday to a brief meeting of the Calhoun County Board of Education. At the meeting, other resolutions approved by the board included hiring a retired educator, Tony Ball, as a consultant to assist with the system’s construction projects; adding a school bus for use during the upcoming year and voting on other unannounced personnel changes.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 