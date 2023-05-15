PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Collegiate Baseball gives JSU's T.J. Reeves a national honor

Collegiate Baseball has named Jacksonville State's T.J. Reeves as one of its nine players of the week for his efforts this past weekend in a sweep of Central Arkansas.
Reeves, a senior center fielder, is the only ASUN Conference player included on the list.
In three wins over UCA, Reeves hit at least one home run in each game. For the series, he went 6-for-14 with four home runs, one triple and 13 RBIs. His slugging percentage wasd 1.429.
Among his home runs were a pair of grand slams.
Reeves did not win the ASUN's player of the week honor. That went to Lipscomb third baseman's Trace Willhoite, who went 9-for-16 in four games with four home runs and 11 RBIs.
The Gamecocks will travel to Lipscomb for a three-game series Thursday, Friday and Saturday. JSU was scheduled to play at Auburn on Tuesday, but according to a statement from the school, that game has been canceled.
The other eight players who earned national player of the week honors from Collegiate Baseball included RHP Paul Skenes, LSU; LF Alberto Rios, Stanford; 3B Kerrington Cross, Cincinnati; 1B Billy Amick, Clemson; INF Travis Bazzana, Oregon State; 1B Derek Bender, Coastal Carolina; 3B Tommy White, LSU; RHP Nathanial Tate, East Tennessee State.