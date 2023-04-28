Plant sale continues today at Longleaf gardens

Longleaf Botanical Gardens kicked off its annual plant sale Friday. The sale will continue from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday.
Horticulturist Troy Hayes and the garden’s volunteers were happy to have assistance from students from Faith Christian School. The sophomores spent the morning at the gardens for their service day, helping customers move plants, loading them onto carts and directing visitors toward the plants they sought.
“This year, we created a number of spaces in the nursery such as edibles, native plants, tropical plants, camelias, hardy citrus plants, hardy palms and cacti and a mix of trees, shrubs and perennials,” Hayes said as he moved among the rows of azaleas, irises, lilies, elephant ears and dozens of other plants.
Darcy Soliday admired an eastern snowball plant she had placed on a cart. She recently moved from Ohio to Munford, and said there was “no telling what else” she might purchase.
Linda Bates of Gadsden, Karen Seriana of Jacksonville and Steven Langston, the manager of the Longleaf Garden’s greenhouse, stood and discussed camellias. Bates had chosen a “Grade Soda” camellia that produces a fuschia flower, and a Showa No Sakae camellia that produces a soft pink flower.
“I place my plants in pots,” Bates said. “That way we can adjust the acidity in the pot more easily.”
The recent rains have helped the plants, according to Hayes. To help the customers keep their shoes clean, he had placed tarps on the ground.