Piedmont’s Fourth of July celebration catering to families

Piedmont’s Independence Day event is sure to entertain children with new activities, and will please adults as well.
“We want everything to be as family friendly and as positive as possible,” said Ashlee Jones, a Piedmont resident who serves on the Piedmont Arts & Entertainment Committee. “Also, we are trying to keep the cost low because, otherwise, some families may not be able to afford to come.”
The Piedmont Arts & Entertainment Committee is hosting Saturday’s celebration, which will run from 3 p.m. til the fireworks end. The location is the Sports Complex, 5960 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Highway.
Jones referred to two children’s activities that have not been at previous events, the Eagle Party Rentals’ Foam Machine, which blows out dense bubbles that children love to play in, and Gloworm’s putting green. Gloworm is an entertainment venue and rental company opening in Piedmont later this month. Both are free as well as other activities, such as giving children the opportunity to ride a horse, compliments of horsewoman Carly Miller, and at another station, to pet animals at the Tickled Pink Petting Zoo.
Fireworks for the evening will begin at dark.
Jones said the free activities are paid for by Arts & Entertainment Committee’s many sponsors, and she appreciates them and the city and PARD workers who have prepared the grounds for the celebration.
Jones reminds parents to bring extra clothes for their children, who will also be able to swim in Piedmont’s pool. The price is $6 per person, children two and under free. She said parents should also bring sunscreen for their children.
“This year we are setting up near the Boy Scouts building, which is in the shade,” Jones said.
The location should keep the day’s visitors comfortable as they shop at craft booths and enjoy the 18-or so food trucks — including Kona Ice and the Mr. Frosty ice cream truck, both brought in to keep people cool.
Music will be from 3:30 to 5 p.m. by Sydney Eads, and from 6 to 8 p.m. by the Sherwood Seven classic rock band from Anniston.
Piedmont Mayor Bill Baker said he is appreciative of the Arts & Entertainment Committee for hosting the celebration.
“We look forward to everybody coming to Piedmont and enjoying a fun day,” Baker said.