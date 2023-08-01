Piedmont man killed in Sunday crash

PIEDMONT — A two-vehicle crash Sunday evening has claimed the life of a Piedmont man.
Marcus T. Raney Jr., 48, was fatally injured when the 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was operating struck a 2011 Nissan Frontier being driven by a 28-year-old Piedmont woman.
The crash occurred on U.S. 278 near mile marker 153 less than one mile west of the Piedmont city limits.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Division, Raney was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver, Hannah M. Bagwell was airlifted to UAB Birmingham after an evaluation of her injuries.
No other details are being released as ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues its investigation.