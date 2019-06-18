PIEDMONT — At its Tuesday night meeting, the Piedmont City Council approved the purchase of a ventilation system for the city’s Fire Department.
After the need was brought up in May, bids were sought for installation of the system, which will allow ventilation of exhaust from fire trucks. Inhalation of diesel exhaust is linked to a higher risk of cancer among firefighters, according to information provided by Fire Chief Mike Ledbetter.
“This council is all about safety, we just needed a couple of bids to look at,” Mayor Bill Baker said.
The system will cost about $48,000 to come from the city’s fire tax fund. Work is scheduled to begin on installation of the ventilation system by Monday.
During the meeting, the council also approved a change in date and time for the city’s annual Christmas parade to Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. The council is rescheduling the parade due to the original date, Dec. 7, conflicting with the Southeastern Conference college football championship game.
“I just don’t think we want to compete with the SEC,” Baker said. “If Alabama or Auburn are in it, we’ll lose a lot of people that will want to watch.”
Baker also praised the work of the city’s new animal control officer, Molly Traughber, who started in April.
According to Baker, Traughber has lifted a burden on the city.
“Molly has made our lives sweeter,” Baker said. “The process has been quick, easy and painless for us.”
In other business, the council:
Approved a July 6 “road block” fundraiser for a local softball team for ages 8 and under that will be traveling to Montgomery to compete in a state tournament
Approved two abatement resolutions to cut grass on two separate properties on Vanderbilt Street and 5th Avenue
Heard from Councilman Bobby Hardin that the city should have an annual celebration or festival, citing the success of Anniston’s Family Heritage Festival
Approved bills in the amount of $397,495.82.