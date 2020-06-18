Phillip Tutor: What a JSU student sees in Jacksonville’s square

This is a love story, platonic and sincere, about a young man from Georgia and his adopted city of Jacksonville.
Until this week I’d never spoken with Jaylon Cooper. My mistake. He’s 22, a senior at Jacksonville State University, a longtime Marching Southerner. And a few minutes into our conversation one thing became obvious: He adores Jacksonville.
“I do,” he said. “I really do.”
So when he says this — “I’ve been seeing a lot of progress in the five years I’ve been here, and this (Black Lives) Movement is a possibility for even more progress” — he’s worth heeding.
He’s not criticizing. He’s urging. And amid the nation’s extraction of racist imagery from public spaces, Cooper sees an obvious choice for the Jacksonville City Council: Relocate the divisive Confederate monument that’s guarded the city square for nearly 111 years.
“Usually,” Cooper said, “what you put on the square of the city is what you think best represents your town and where you’re from.”
Cooper is amazingly polite, so I’ll interject. When the local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy erected that statue more than four decades after the end of the Civil War, they did so with the explicit intent of promoting a power-washed version of Southern history that fades the rebellion’s permanent stains. Stains of slavery. Stains of white supremacy. Stains of fighting against the U.S. flag.
That statue of a generic Southern soldier, carved out of Italian marble and shipped to Alabama, instantly became a visual reminder that the South’s cause, though defeated in battle, wasn’t defeated in reality. Black people in Jacksonville, just like those in Birmingham and Mobile and Montgomery and Huntsville, had no choice but to shut up and deal with it. At least the Confederate monuments in those cities are coming down.
In fairness, Jacksonville is merely one of this specific American crowd. A 2019 count found 780 Confederate monuments in 23 states. Most of them, including Jacksonville’s and Anniston’s, were erected several generations after the Civil War at a time when all-white Southern legislatures were installing “black codes” that limited African-Americans’ access to the polls and robbed them of most of their civil rights. The South lost the war but won the fight.
Cooper, who is black, has attended several of this summer’s Black Lives Matter rallies — events that, by definition, seek to end systemic racism and excessive force by police. The cause is heavy; it speaks to him. But so, too, does the sidebar of relocating racially divisive imagery that honors a failed rebellion wedded to chattel slavery.
He remembers the first time he saw Jacksonville’s monument, standing prominently less than a mile from JSU’s campus. He wasn’t naive to its meaning. “I was not surprised, because even here where I’m from we have a Confederate statue in the city,” said Cooper, who’s from McDonough, Ga.
“But my lack of shame doesn't mean I wasn't disgusted or hurt. I just don't think that we should honor and glorify those people, especially in the middle of the city.”
These are the stories Jacksonville Mayor Johnny Smith and the City Council should hear. As Cooper tells it, after high school he was headed to Tuscaloosa to attend the University of Alabama. He got in, was ready to go. But he attended a band camp at JSU, which kick-started his interest in a smaller regional university with an outstanding marching band.
The city, meanwhile, tugged at his heart.
“I really loved the hometown closeness feel of Jacksonville,” he said. “I’ve been able to get close to people from the area from just working at various jobs. I’ve actually grown to love Jacksonville a lot.”
And then, this.
“I know as a whole that Jacksonville is not like that, and I know a lot of these cities where they have Confederate monuments on the square, that most of these cities are not like that,” he said. A Confederate monument on a public square, he said, doesn’t tar everyone with a racist’s shame.
As we spoke, I wondered if a majority of JSU’s African-American students shared Cooper’s views. He’s sure they would. We “have never liked those statues and what they stood for,” he said. And ridding Jacksonville’s square of that Lost Cause memorial is not only right, but long overdue.
“We can never be too good,” Cooper said. “You always want to be better than you were yesterday. I’m all about pushing for progress and trying to better a community and making it a place where want to come so that students and the everyday citizen can make memories that I've been lucky enough to have in my time in Jacksonville.”
