Phillip Tutor: The true meaning behind Jacksonville’s monument

A few years before the Confederacy’s birth, a census-taker named W.P. Amorine traveled the backroads of Benton County and counted its people. His total: 20,010.
Of those, 4,078 were enslaved.
Nowhere in what today we call Calhoun County did Amorine note a higher percentage of slaves in 1855 than in Jacksonville, where 42.8 percent of the city’s population was flesh-and-blood chattel bought by white people, sold by white people, owned by white people and worked by white people. Along with neighboring Alexandria, Jacksonville was the undisputed slave center of our antebellum county.
Fifty or so years later, the John H. Forney chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy erected a stone monument in Jacksonville’s public square dedicated to the “gallant Confederate soldiers of Calhoun County” — soldiers who, had they prevailed, would have allowed white people in Jacksonville to continue owning black laborers as they did cows and mules and horses.
That monument is still there.
I want to believe Jacksonville Mayor Johnny Smith and the City Council understand what’s at stake, of the opportunity they have amid the racial self-introspection that’s drifting over our nation. The foolish Alabama Memorial Preservation Act — signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey with the intent of “preserving” the state’s collection of Confederate shrines — isn’t toothless, but it’s darn near. We know that now.
Alabama, finally, is getting it. Birmingham has removed its Confederate monument from a city park. Mobile has taken down a monument to a Confederate naval officer from a public space. The Madison County Commission has voted to remove a Confederate statue in Huntsville. Montgomery banished a Robert E. Lee statue from Lee High School. Even the University of Alabama has swiftly removed several Confederate-themed plaques from its campus. Anniston hasn’t removed its Confederate monument from Quintard Avenue, but I suspect it will.
It’s time. Good Lord, it’s time. Expunge the monument from Jacksonville’s most prominent public space. Relocate it to the Confederate section of the city’s cemetery, or to Janney Furnace Memorial Park, the Confederate historical site in Ohatchee. Give that statue a new meaning: stone proof that modern-day Jacksonville values everyone.
This isn’t a singular opinion, by the way. Pay attention to what’s happening in Calhoun County’s college city.
Monday morning, Jacksonville State University acting President Don Killingsworth met with the Student Government Association president and a member of the student chapter of the NAACP board. They didn’t discuss the statue. But among their topics was JSU’s Bibb Graves Hall, which is named after a noted Alabama governor who had strong ties to the Ku Klux Klan.
Monday evening during the Jacksonville City Council meeting, Mary Springer, an assistant professor of art history at JSU, laid out the monument’s history and the UDC’s role in the Lost Cause narrative that turned the defeated Confederacy into a valiant effort — essentially removing any public responsibility for the South’s repugnant marriage to a slavery-fueled economy.
Just as the University of Alabama is embedded with Tuscaloosa, JSU rests at Jacksonville’s core. One-fifth of JSU’s student population in the fall of 2019 was African-American —- an increasing trend toward diversity on that campus. Black students comprised 31 percent of the university’s most recent freshman class.
The Confederate statue on Jacksonville’s square is a half-mile from JSU’s campus.
Killingsworth, who’s ecstatic over the growth of the university’s minority population, has no say over public spaces in Jacksonville. “I can control what happens on this campus, but I can’t control what happens anywhere else,” he said. And the statue? “As far as communitywide or citywide, we have no comment.” Even though JSU students drive each day through the square, Killingsworth isn’t sure how many are aware that the statue is there, or what it commemorates.
But Jerod Sharp is. As SGA president, he’s among the students Killingsworth met with to discuss social issues on campus. Sharp, who is white, had already created a student-led diversity focus group. “I can’t understand all students and I can’t effectively represent all students if I don’t understand their stories,” Sharp said. “One thing I ran on is all students’ stories mattered.”
JSU’s SGA president is a fast study. Though the SGA hasn’t taken an official stance on the monument, the organization “stands for all the students,” he said. “We want to make sure we do our research on all points and aspects. I can tell you my personal opinion, but the SGA doesn't stand for personal opinions.”
Sharp has one, of course.
“I know where I stand on the spectrum revolving around these monuments that honor those that stood for something as atrocious as slavery,” he said. “And I don’t believe that a city or a university should honor them with these glorious monuments. A lot of people like to see it as historical heritage, as erasing history. But I feel like that is what museums are for.”
Jacksonville, it’s time.
Email: ptutor@annistonstar.com