Phillip Tutor: The symbolism that Anniston should shed

A photo from the front page of the March 27, 1960, edition of The Anniston Star. The caption beneath the photo reads: "UNBURNED CROSSES — Deputy Sheriff R. L. Higgins shows, above, two unburned crosses picked up by officers last night when a number of persons held for questioning were stopped. An estimated 100 crosses were burned in roads criss-crossing southern Calhoun County. No charges had been filed just before press time."