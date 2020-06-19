Phillip Tutor: The symbolism that Anniston should shed

March 27, 1960, was one of those spring Sundays we dream about during Calhoun County’s summer furnace: sunny, cloudless, comfortably warm. That morning, this paragraph led that lovely day’s news.
“Operating with commando-like organization and some wearing robes, night-riders strung an estimated 100 burning crosses across the lower end of Calhoun County last night. None wore masks.”
The Star called it an “outbreak of cross-burning,” but it was far worse than that. Racists planted burning crosses in an Oxford cemetery, in DeArmanville, at the water tower on top of 10th Street Mountain, at several spots on U.S. 78, on Quintard Avenue, near the Calhoun-Talladega county line, on Quintard Boulevard, on the old Jacksonville highway, in Saks and west Anniston and south Anniston, and up on White’s Gap Road.
The crosses shared similar traits: wooden, wrapped in burlap, standing five feet tall. A Klan-style assembly line. The Star published a photograph of two crosses confiscated before they were set ablaze.
The night-riders lit crosses on Anniston’s Cooper Avenue, on 14th Street, in Central City, on Moore Avenue, on 12th Street, on Clydesdale Avenue and 15th Street and Crawford Avenue, on Leighton Avenue and 18th Street and Cobb Avenue. The racists even lit one at Thankful School.
Police detained 12 men, five of whom were charged not with disturbing the peace, not with harassment, not with intimidation, but with “placing dangerous obstructions in a road.” Klan robes and brass knuckles didn’t warrant wider scrutiny, apparently.
I’ve long wondered why that Saturday night didn’t share space alongside Mother’s Day 1961 in our county’s ignoble list of regret. Perhaps it’s because the white toughs who beat black and white Freedom Riders that day drew blood, and the Klan’s cross-burning putsch wasn’t about body counts.
Like the lingering monuments to the Confederacy’s failed slavocracy rebellion, it was about symbolism rooted in racial supremacy.
A quick aside: The Star’s editorial board said that 1960 affair was an “asinine bedsheet parade and cross-burnings of grown men acting like children that took place in this part of the state Saturday night. We thought that such antics had gone into limbo like the dodo bird.” In times like that, I appreciate the brief levity.
Such symbolism rests at the heart of why Confederate monuments — the one on Quintard Avenue in Anniston, the one on Jacksonville’s square — should be relocated. The time is right. Other than political timidity, there is no excuse for leaving them in place. And while they aren’t flaming icons of racial intimidation, they exist for one reason — to commemorate Alabamians who fought to preserve a society rooted economically, socially and biblically in black oppression and servitude.
That’s indisputable. Though its adherents may try, Southern heritage can’t divorce itself from the sweat and blood of enslaved people of color. They are permanently intertwined, one owning the other. And I say that as a descendant of a long list of Mississippi-born veterans of the Lost Cause’s army. That they didn’t own slaves, that they were poor farmers caught up in the war, is irrelevant.
Thank God they lost.
Perhaps the normally placid Jacksonville City Council will wield the same political courage exhibited by its colleagues in Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile and Montgomery. There’s always hope. When Birmingham removed its Linn Park monument, it proved the Alabama Monument Preservation Act is poor legislation that’s as weak as the arguments in its defense. Mobile, Huntsville and Montgomery haven’t wasted the opportunity Jacksonville now owns.
Anniston, though, has no excuse. Not even political timidity.
Relocating that Quintard Avenue monument to Confederate artilleryman John Pelham to a suitable hideaway — a museum, a cemetery, a Confederate park — won’t lessen the recurring dramas between the city’s black and white politicians. It will provide no racial panacea. As political decisions go, it epitomizes low-hanging fruit.
But the symbolism is real.
African-Americans’ struggle for equal rights and societal acceptance has always been rooted in Anniston’s core. The city has always had Calhoun County’s largest minority population. The city has always been the center of civil rights protests. Modern Anniston has long been a small-town example of the nation’s racial divide. A divide, mind you, that affected public education, politics and job opportunities, and still does.
If anything, scrubbing that monument from downtown Anniston will label the city as something better than it is today. As a city that listens, as a city that cares, as a city unafraid to act.