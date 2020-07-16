Phillip Tutor: Maskless in Alabama, but don’t complain

If you don’t want to wear a face mask in public, don’t wear a face mask in public. No one’s making you.
Except Gov. Kay Ivey, but who cares what she thinks, right?
You may be a flat-earther — a coronavirus heretic — who considers the disease nothing but a media-hyped cousin of the flu.
But don’t complain if there’s no college football this fall.
You may think the coronavirus is a Democratic Party hoax.
But don’t gripe when Alabama’s K-12 students are sent home, again, because the state’s infection and hospitalization rates are as high as Jeff Spicoli.
You may think Alabama Sen. Del Marsh is right — that we should welcome more coronavirus infections to speed up herd immunity, as if human lives are worth the same as laboratory mice or farm piglets.
But don’t feign sympathy, then, when you read that Regional Medical Center’s COVID-19 ICU units are full of patients, many of whom are on ventilators.
You may have thought the coronavirus would magically disappear, as President Trump said, in the warmer days of April, which it didn’t.
Or by Memorial Day, which it didn’t.
Or by the Fourth of July, which it didn’t.
Or by Labor Day.
But don’t get mad if high school sports are canceled this fall, just as they were this spring.
You may be a Super Patriot, a strict constructionist on the U.S. Constitution who defies the government to tell you what to do. Even though the government tells you every day what to do, or what not to do, and what will happen to you if you do it, or what will happen if you don’t do it.
But don’t throw a tantrum when in-person church services are banned, again, or when in-person restaurants are shuttered, again, or when you have to stand in line outside the grocery because only a handful of customers are allowed in at a time.
I know what you’re thinking. Enough with the rant. But this isn’t that.
It’s an acknowledgement, a compromise.
A lot of you aren’t masking up in public, and you won’t. It’s useless to reason or negotiate. Your minds are made up. So be it. You be you.
You may think these four months of apocalyptic shutdowns are nothing but COVID-hysteria unfairly fueled by President Trump critics.
That schools shouldn’t have sent kids home.
That sports shouldn’t have stopped.
That beaches shouldn’t have closed.
That hospitals shouldn’t have limited visitors.
That restaurants and bars should have been left alone.
That taking the advice of doctors and scientists and wearing a face mask in public are neither medically necessary nor politically pure. Again, you be you.
But do this: Look around. See what’s on the horizon.
Birmingham has already canceled youth football. More than 25 percent of the coronavirus cases in Mobile County in the last month have been among people aged 24 and younger.
Many universities have already altered their fall academic calendars — earlier finishes, no fall breaks, in some cases later starts and no in-person final exams. Some have already dropped — not canceled, dropped — sports teams because of the pandemic’s financial pain. And it’s only July. What happens in August? In September?
Alabamians are hell-bent on playing high school football. But New Mexico has already canceled its high school season. New Jersey and West Virginia have delayed theirs.
Alabama and Auburn fans will faint if the Tide and Tigers are sidelined in 2020. But Greg Sankey, commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, has already delayed the start of other sports and told ESPN this week that “we have to see a change in public health trends to build the comfort that we’ll have an opportunity to compete this fall.”
Compare that with this: When asked Thursday about the possibility of schools reopening this fall, here’s how White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany responded: “The science should not stand in the way of this.” But even Walmart doesn’t agree with that nonsense.
So if you don’t want to wear a face mask in public to help tamp down the pandemic and inch us closer to a return to normal life, don’t wear a face mask in public. No one’s making you. If you prefer going maskless because it makes some sort of hyper-partisan political statement, then go maskless. You be you.
But don’t complain, either. You know what’s coming.