Phillip Tutor: It’s time for Jacksonville’s council to act

A few days ago, Marcus Reid left his seat, strode to the microphone and sighed.
“I wasn’t planning on doing this,” he said.
Several people before him had stood where he stood, a few feet from the Jacksonville City Council, and told members why they shouldn’t relocate the Confederate monument from the city’s square.
“I grew up playing on that square,” Reid said. Back then the square also displayed a World War I-era howitzer — silver-plated, it was — and two machine guns. He played with those, too, he said.
His family once owned the city’s oldest retail business, Reid’s Shoe Shop, that dated to the 1870s — a remarkable feat for a Black-owned business in the segregated South. The Reids’ legacy in Calhoun County’s most historic city is as deep as the roots of a towering oak tree. Jacksonville is his home, still.
“I have great and fond memories of the city of Jacksonville,” Reid said.
But not so much for that monument. A Jefferson Davis quotation is etched into its base, an astonishingly racist ode to the “righteousness” of the Confederacy’s traitorous cause.
That cause, Reid explained to the council, was about “the right to own human beings. The right to determine who human beings can marry. The right to determine what happens to the children of those human beings. You can sell a husband away from a wife, you could sell children away from a family, and, yes, you could even take a woman’s virtue and there was nothing that could be done about it.
“That was slavery. That was the cause.”
Reid hand-delivered Jacksonville’s council what other activists haven’t: a personal, deeply emotional example of why that Confederate monument must be excised from the city’s most prominent public space. Only an intractable council would need more convincing.
Reid may bring the smoke, but those activists aren’t insignificant, the foot soldiers of a civic movement desiring to drag Jacksonville forward. That’s where David Dempsey comes in.
He was born in Jacksonville. He graduated from Jacksonville High School. He graduated twice from Jacksonville State University, a third-generation Gamecock who lived in the International House. His mom and dad taught math at JSU. He’s been a professor of mathematics at JSU for 20 years. His daughter is the fourth generation of his family to attend or work at JSU.
“No one is trying to erase history,” Dempsey, 49, said Friday morning. Before Reid addressed the council this week, Dempsey spoke for a fledgling grassroots group, “For A Better Jacksonville,” that has made relocation of that Confederate monument one of its early causes.
“No one thinks the soldiers aren't worthy of remembering,” he said. “But we do that in cemeteries. We do that in other places. The square, in my opinion, is not the place for that.”
Dempsey didn’t say this, but I have, and will again: the “erasing history” argument is weak tea. It’s also wrong. History was erased when groups like the United Daughters of the Confederacy erected hundreds of Lost Cause monuments four decades after the Civil War’s end. The South lost the war; the South fought against the U.S. flag; the South, as Reid’s evisceration of the Davis quotation explained, fought to protect an oppressive society dependent on unwavering Black servitude.
Ridding Jacksonville’s square of that monument would be a correction of a historical narrative co-opted by Lost Cause apologists a century ago.
“The question you have to ask yourself,” said JSU sociology professor Sarah Donley, a member of the “For A Better Jacksonville” group, “with where it’s located in the public square ... does this monument in 2020 represent the diversity, the neighborliness and the kindness of Jacksonville?”
It doesn’t. The council must know that. And lamely choosing to keep the monument in place, given the toothlessness of the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act, will waste an opportunity for Jacksonville to make a profound statement amid America’s wave of racial discord.
Easy it would be for the councilors’ eyes to glaze over in disinterest at professorial speeches on the monument and the war’s commemoration. They’re politicians, not historians.
Reid and Dempsey, though, offer compelling stories that can’t be shooed away. They’re not outsiders; they’re not agitators; they’re not journalists. They’re long-time Jacksonvillians. And they want their city to endorse a simple concept: that the public square is no place to memorialize a cause inseparable from, as Reid explained, the toxicity of Jefferson Davis.
“His words are the words on the bottom of that statue,” Reid said. “He will tell you (the Confederate cause) was all about the inferiority of the black man and the superiority of the white man.”
What more proof does Jacksonville’s council need?