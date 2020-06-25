Phillip Tutor: Doing what’s right with ‘Dixie’ at JSU

When Kenneth Bodiford decided to excise “Dixie” from the Marching Southerners’ repertoire, he wasn’t run out of town. There was no revolt, no violent protest, no administrative edict.
A decade later, he’s still Jacksonville State University’s band director.
Then and now, JSU is better for the decision he made.
“The bottom line,” Bodiford said this week, “is we felt like it was the right thing to do.”
Of course it was. “Dixie” was no less a subtle reminder of the antebellum South’s marriage to white supremacy than is the Confederate monument that still stands in Jacksonville’s square. It was a direct musical link, a blackface minstrel song written before the Civil War that used overtly offensive racial stereotypes in its depiction of Black slaves in the South.
A band played it at Confederate President Jefferson Davis’ inauguration in Montgomery. Confederate soldiers adored it — even though it originated in Ohio. And it became a de facto theme song for the “reconstructed” South and its Lost Cause history well into the 20th century.
It’s repulsive. It had to go.
The decision Bodiford and his staff made wasn’t intended to be a lesson for this summer’s Great Awakening about Confederate and racist imagery in Calhoun County, but it is.
Anniston Mayor Jack Draper supports relocation of a Confederate monument on Quintard Avenue, a move made easier by Birmingham’s defanging of the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act. Activists are urging the Jacksonville City Council to find another home for that city’s most prominent Confederate monument. And JSU is having discussions about renaming campus buildings that may carry nasty connotations, notably Bibb Graves Hall, given the former governor’s ties to the Ku Klux Klan.
The lesson of the Southerners’ punting of “Dixie”?
Do what is right, for the right reasons, at the right time.
“If we find something offensive to any of our (band) members,” Bodiford said, “I don’t see any reason why we would do that.
“We’ve preached for years that the Southerners are a family, and we all feel that way. But why would you want to do something that hurts one of your family members?”
Ah, ha. There it is.
A decision based on humanity, not whitewashed history.
Twenty percent of JSU’s students are minorities. Nearly a third of the university’s most recent freshman class is Black. A sizeable portion of the Southerners’ 450-odd members are Black, not to mention the African-American players on the school’s football team.
No one made the Southerners stop playing “Dixie,” though Bodiford admits that “it had been questionable at Jax State for a while.” The Southerners’ director was torn, he said, because over time “Dixie” had assumed a popular place alongside the Gamecocks’ traditional fight song. The version of “Dixie” the Southerners played was arranged by David Walters, the band’s longtime director.
“Yet,” Bodiford said, “it was offensive to a lot of our Black students and alumni. So you’re kind of caught between a rock and a hard place.”
Caught? Perhaps. Paralyzed? No.
Bodiford and his staff didn’t instantly erase the song from the band’s playlist. Instead, they adopted a stealthy approach. The once-ubiquitous song became less so, a slow disappearance of an insulting tune.
Bodiford is indeed torn about the song, by the way. I get the impression he likes it — musically, not thematically — and appreciated how it revved up Gamecock fans. But he couldn’t dismiss the obvious.
“We just started playing it less and less, and it just kind of faded out,” he said. Not everyone agreed; some JSU fans still pine for the song, he said. “But instead of making a big public deal about it, that’s how we did it. It wasn't a mandate or anything like that, but you could just see that it was the right thing to do at that time.”
As is this: For several years, Bodiford and his staff have put the Southerners through seminars on diversity and inclusion. JSU’s band is roughly 7 percent of the school’s student population, and its members are a microcosm of the campus at large. In race and sexual orientation and political and religious beliefs, the Southerners are a gigantic melting pot that resembles today’s multicultural America, far removed from the America of past generations.
On this, the notion of inclusion, Bodiford is adamant. “We don't want to make any of our members feel uncomfortable,” he said.
“Dixie” got in the way of that colorblind mindset. It had to go.
Call it the Bodiford Rule.
Do what is right, for the right reasons, at the right time.