Phillip Tutor: Anniston, a dog and a little girl’s legacy

There are two Abigails in this story, one from Texas, down near the Gulf of Mexico, and one from Alabama’s Appalachian foothills. The Abigails never met. But they’re perpetually linked, like cousins in a spiraling family tree, by a remarkable summer day here in Anniston.

Each Abigail is extraordinary.

One was a 7-year-old girl, a tiny Texan who died in November from nephroblastoma, a rare form of kidney cancer.

The other is a 2½-year-old black Labrador.

“I’ve been in the canine industry for over 30 years, and 20 years in very hostile environments,” said Paul Hammond, president of Vapor Wake K9 at McClellan, “and I can tell you that I probably never had a bigger lump in my throat and more tears streaming down my face than when I listened to Abigail’s story.”

You want to skip ahead to the ending? In its original heyday, Anniston exported things forged out of iron. In this story, Anniston exported love and compassion and a living monument to the unbreakable spirit of a little girl from Texas.

Canine Abigail, trained in narcotics detection at Hammond’s academy, is now a member of the Freeport, Texas, Police Department, a gift from Vapor Wake K9. She is named for Abigail Arias, whose wish to become an officer during her illness led to a deep bond between her and the Freeport Police.

Freeport Chief Ray Garivey swore Abigail in as an honorary member of his force last February. The internet did the rest.

“Abigail’s story,” Hammond said, “is far reaching, of course.”

Her state’s Legislature named her an honorary Texas Ranger.

She flew in the Texas State Troopers’ helicopter.

She was sworn in as an honorary member of the Houston Mounted Patrol and the New York City Police Department.

And last July, Hammond flew Abigail, her parents and brother Ethan, 10, and Garivey to Alabama, after deciding to “take them on the journey that a new recruit would go on.”

Hammond shut down Vapor Wake K9 for a day, the schedule cleared. “They fell in love with (Abigail) the moment they laid eyes on her,” Garivey said of the Vapor Wake K9 team. About 30 instructors paired Abigail and Ethan with detection dogs and ran them through a phalanx of training drills designed to mimic searches for narcotics and explosives.

That afternoon, Vapor Wake K9 held a graduation ceremony in its auditorium to celebrate Abigail and Ethan becoming certified dog handlers.

Everything Abigail touched seemed to brighten and inspire those around her.

“While we were touring the facility,” Garivey said, “I was explaining to them that my goal one day would be to have a dog like they have.” The Freeport Police already featured Zirko, a Dutch shepherd, but Garivey dreamed of having a detection dog that could also be used in community policing efforts.

He dreamed of a Labrador.

Call it fate. Call it serendipity. Hammond hadn’t intended on donating a $25,000 dog that day, but a few hours spent with Abigail, Ethan and Garivey sparked an idea.

When Hammond gave the siblings their certificates, he also handed Garivey a promise.

The Freeport Police Department would get one of Vapor Wake’s prized detection dogs. And she would be named Abigail.

“It certainly wasn’t planned,” Hammond said. “We just thought it was a fitting tribute to him, his police department and to this brave young lady and young man. You couldn’t help but appreciate the chief and his police department for everything they were doing to support Abigail. That really came across to us on the day.”

Freeport Officer Cody Gardner was chosen as canine Abigail’s handler and spent five weeks — at Vapor Wake’s expense — training at McClellan. When Gardner returned to Texas, Vapor Wake “transited” canine Abigail the nearly 800 miles between Anniston and Freeport, just to make sure the trip went without hiccups or stress.

Canine Abigail arrived a few days ago. She lives with Gardner, his wife and their pug named June, who is adjusting to having another dog steal her toys.

“She’s pretty timid right now,” Gardner said, “but she’s starting to come out of her shell. She has a ton of energy at home; she wants to play and then lay on the couch, she can’t decide which one. She really digs the couch.”

7-year-old police officer helps teach dogs to fight the ‘bad guys’ Abigail Arias, a 7-year-old girl with a rare, incurable form of cancer called Wilms’ tumor, hasn't given up on her dream of being a police officer; she took a tour of canine training facility Vapor Wake Wednesday.

Abigail Arias never got the chance to pet canine Abigail. But their bond, birthed in a single Anniston afternoon, is an indelible chapter to this little girl’s story. Anniston should be proud.

“I have no doubt,” Hammond said, “that canine Abigail will have a successful career catching the bad guys.”