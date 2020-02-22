Passengers from coronavirus-quarantined ship to be housed at Anniston FEMA center

Updated at 3:29 p.m.
Some passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined for coronavirus infections will be evacuated to Anniston’s Center for Domestic Preparedness, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“They could arrive as early as Wednesday,” said HHS spokeswoman Elleen Kane in a telephone interview Saturday.
The release said the evacuees tested positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus first observed late last year in Wuhan, China. The passengers, all Americans, have no symptoms or only mild, flu-like symptoms, according to the release.
In a conference call with reporters, HHS administrator Tom Bowman said potential evacuees would come from among passengers now quarantined at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, Calif. or Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. He said that under the quarantine arrangement at those bases, evacuees couldn’t remain on site once they tested positive for the virus.
The CDP, a Federal Emergency Management Agency facility, will house the patients, while Health and Human Services manages treatment. The evacuated passengers will stay isolated from the center’s training participants and remain at the facility until they are medically cleared, according to the release. The release says any evacuees who become seriously ill will be treated at “pre-identified hospitals.”
Kane said the evacuees will be housed in a CDP dormitory “to protect health, and at the same time, keep hospital beds open for people who actually need them,” such as people with serious cases of the flu. Asked how many people would arrive, Kane said the number would vary, though she noted that the CDP has 48 rooms available.
“The evacuees will be flown in a small plane to Anniston and will ride in a federally arranged vehicle from the airport to the dorm,” Kane wrote in an email to The Star. “The planes and vehicles will be cleaned and sanitized, carefully following the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
Michael Barton, director of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, said that he had spoken with officials at the CDP after the news release. HHS had not sent any prior notice, he said, to either the EMA or to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Anniston City Manager Steven Folks also said he’d not been given any notice about the evacuees.
CDP management told Barton they only knew that evacuees were to arrive early in the week, but not how many or their condition.
“We will be providing some communication throughout our elected officials and first responders as well as healthcare facilities,” Barton said, “and public education in general terms of what this means or what impacts there could be for the county — though we expect none.”
FEMA operates the CDP, which is located on part of the former Fort McClellan. The center’s staff train civilian first responders from around the country to respond to natural and manmade disasters.
CDP superintendent Tony Russell said the evacuees would stay in a dormitory on the CDP campus in a gated area, and would have no contact with trainees at the center. Russell said training would continue on schedule, with about 350 people training at the center next week.