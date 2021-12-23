Palmer Place gives thanks for critical donation from anonymous Santa Claus

Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.
A week or so ago, the staff and board members of Palmer Place, the children’s advocacy center for Talladega and surrounding counties, had learned that their grant funding was to be cut significantly for the second year in a row, possibly leading to reductions in already stretched services.
They asked the community for help, and someone stepped up in a big way.
According to Director Nancy Green, an anonymous donor not only pledged $5,000, but also promised to match any other donations dollar for dollar between now and Jan. 15.
And they’ve already picked up another $2,500 donation since then.
All donations are tax deductible and the deadline for the donor match coincides with the end of the tax year, Green added.
For reasons that are not entirely clear, Palmer Place’s grant funding for the current fiscal year was cut by more than $22,000, which in turn came on top of a $15,000 cut last year. The donation and hopefully the additional matching funds could go a long way toward ensuring that the services provided continue.
With a full-time staff of two people, Palmer Place conducts forensic interviews with child victims and witnesses to violent or sexual crimes, provides court preparation and free counseling for as long as it is needed. As rates of violent crime increased in Talladega, so has their caseload. Green said there are 22 cases that Palmer Place has been involved in that are working their way through judicial system, which is a record.
Palmer Place is a United Way agency.
To donate, call 256-315-2662 or visit the Palmer Place offices at 305 Court Street South in Talladega. The agency is also on Facebook. To make a donation to the United Way of North Talladega County, call 256-362-4665, visit uwntc.org or email talladegaunitedway@gmail.com.