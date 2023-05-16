Oxford schools amend class schedule for softball, baseball tourney

OXFORD — Oxford City Schools announced an amended classroom schedule this week in order to allow students more flexibility to attend and support Oxford High School’s baseball and softball teams during their appearance in their respective state tournament appearances.
All schools will run on normal schedules Tuesday when the baseball team plays at 4 p.m. at Choccolocco Park.
The baseball team will play at 10 a.m. at JSU on Wednesday which, will be an e-learning day for high school students and high school teachers will report to the school.
Elementary and Middle School students may choose to attend Wednesday’s game as a Student Activity Day with a parent or guardian note provided to the school.
Thursday’s softball games are scheduled for 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at Choccolocco Park.
All schools will operate on a normal schedule for Thursday, but students choosing to attend the game as a Student Activity Day may do so with a note from a parent or guardian.
If the softball team advances to play on Friday, classes will run on the same schedule as Wednesday. Should the softball team not advance, classes will resume a normal schedule.
Parents are advised to contact their child’s school with any questions.