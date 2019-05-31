Police sought the public’s help Friday finding an 18-year-old St. Clair County woman missing since Wednesday.
Police said they were looking for Britney Cobb, who, they said, left with a backpack and could have headed to the Atlanta or Denver areas. Police said she poses a suicidal risk.
According to a Facebook post made by Oxford police, Cobb left her cell phone, laptop, identification and credit cards.
Police described Cobb as having long, black hair, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 104 pounds. Police said she has scars on her arms and legs, wears black-rimmed glasses and has her fingernails and toenails painted black.