Oxford observes National Day of Prayer

OXFORD — The 71st annual National Day of Prayer was observed in front of Oxford City Hall Thursday morning framed by a large American flag and a flood of prayers of thanks and prayers requesting God’s blessings upon the city, state and nation.
The Honor Guard of the Oxford Police Department presented the colors and Ramey Whalen of Word Alive International Outreach sang the national anthem to open the ceremony.
“This is always a special day for me,” said Mayor Alton Craft in his opening remarks. “I see all of you here but if there was only one here I would still do this. It’s that important and I thank you for bending your knees with me today to acknowledge our Creator and our God.”
Hobson City Mayor Alberta McCrory offered a prayer for government leaders.
“The Bible is very clear: we ought to obey governmental authority and governmental authority ought to treat us justly and fairly,” McCrory said. “We stand here this morning to proclaim God is God.”
Oxford Performing Arts Center Director of Development Crystal Hancock offered a prayer on behalf of the media and the arts.
“We have the joy of working in the area that helps you to break away from the bad news or the stress and have joy in your life,” Hancock said.
Thomas Baker of Word Alive gave a prayer for the families.
“I am overjoyed because I know God started the family outright and that what He began as a good work will end a good work,” Baker said. “We thank God for being the head of our family.”
First Baptist Church of Oxford student pastor Jeremy Shaw and Munford Church of Christ pastor Shane Clark offered prayers for the area churches.
“We come together united as brothers and sisters in Christ to lift up our local churches and for God to continue to use them in our community here in Oxford,” Shaw said.
Lighthouse Church pastor Gary Burns prayed for those who work in educating the children of the community.
“I am glad to be part of a city whose leadership believes in the power of prayer,” Burns said. “God’s word teaches us the importance of knowledge and we ask Him for protection over our schools, our teachers and our children. We pray not one child fall by the wayside and each one knows they are important and have potential.”
Alabama Power Vice President Terry Smiley offered a prayer on behalf of the local businesses.
“We ask a special blessing right now for our business community,” Smiley said. “We ask and thank you for growth, prosperity and success in our businesses and we thank you for the men and women who work every day to make sure we have the products we need for our daily lives.”
CPD Lt. Daniel Phipps, who also serves in the Air Force Reserve, gave a prayer for those in the military.
“We pray for the brave men and women who serve in our military,” Phipps said. “We ask you watch over them and their efforts to protect our country.”
Trinity Baptist Church pastor Dr. C. O. Grinstead, who also serves as OPD chaplain, prayed for those in law enforcement.
“Do you realize Oxford is in the list of the 20 safest cities in Alabama?” Grinstead asked. “That means somebody is doing quite the job and I really appreciate people praying for them.”
Brookside Baptist Church pastor and city council president Chris Spurlin ended the 45-minute ceremony by offering prayers for those serving in the fire and EMS departments.
“I pray for blessings on each man and woman who fulfill and serve in that capacity,” Spurlin said. “I pray there be a hedge of protection around each one and I know many do not know the sacrifices they make and the risks they take each and every day.”