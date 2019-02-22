Some Oxford residents near Choccolocco Creek evacuated their homes Friday, and first responders rescued a driver from a submerged Alexandria road Thursday as reports of flooding increased in Calhoun County.
Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks said Choccolocco Creek had risen so high that water had begun overflowing around houses on Jerry Avenue, near Friendship Road, by early Friday morning.
Sparks said firefighters went to five homes on Jerry Avenue to see if residents needed help. Firefighters helped residents of three houses evacuate, Sparks said, and the residents of two others opted to stay.
Several days of rainfall contributed to flooding in neighborhoods between Choccolocco Creek and Friendship Road in Oxford on Friday. (Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star)
The National Weather Service Friday morning issued a flood warning for Calhoun County, according to the service’s Calera office. Earlier this morning, the weather service extended a flood watch that had been in effect since Tuesday morning.
The weather service also issued a flood warning for portions of the Coosa River in Gadsden and near the Logan Martin Dam.
Weather service meteorologist Meredith Wyatt said isolated areas in the southern and northern part of Calhoun County could be affected, but the weather service has heard no reports of flooding from the Coosa on Friday morning.
Wyatt said driving over flooded roads is risky, because the road could be washed away, or water levels could be higher than expected.
“We can’t stress this enough,” Wyatt said. “If you cannot see the road, it’s never a good idea to drive over it.”
According to the weather service’s warning statement, the warning has been issued for urban areas and small streams in Calhoun County. The flood warning will be in effect until 4:30 p.m.
Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency officer Myles Chamblee said roads near the intersection of U.S. 431 and Post Oak Road in Alexandria closed Friday morning.