Oxford house fire claims 2 victims

OXFORD — A fire early Tuesday morning in Oxford claimed two lives and sent one child to the hospital.
According to fire Chief Gary Sparks, the department received a call at approximately 1:55 a.m. Tuesday to respond to a structure fire at 24 Main Street.
County Coroner Pat Brown described the structure as a “multi-family dwelling.”
Sparks said all of those found in the house were related to each other and there were other members of the family who were not home at the time of the fire.
Sparks said fire crews found the house with “heavy fire involvement” and were informed upon arrival there were people inside.
“The crew went in and began searching,” Sparks said. “They found an eight-year-old girl who was rescued and sent to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.”
Sparks said three more adults were brought out of the house and transported to Regional Medical Center where they were treated and released.
“Unfortunately, there were two adult males that were found deceased inside the fire,” Sparks said.
Assistant Coroner Jay Bowden identified the victims as Thomas Lee Terry, 81 and Jimmy George Smiley, 52.
Bowden said he could not officially confirm the exact relationships between the people living in the house and said the victims’ bodies would be taken to Huntsville for a formal autopsy.
Sparks said the state fire marshal’s office is continuing its investigation as to the cause of the fire.