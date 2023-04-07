Oxford High School threat proves false; investigation underway

Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Rain likely. Low 48F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 48F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.