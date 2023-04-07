Oxford High School threat proves false; investigation underway

OXFORD — Oxford police and school officials responded quickly Friday after a threatening note was received by Oxford High School earlier in the day. Police found no credible physical threat, but the incident shook up some students, parents and officials nonetheless.
Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge sent an advisory out at 11:30 a.m. saying all Oxford City Schools were under lockdown with a “heavy police presence at the high school.”
A little more than an hour later, at 12:34 p.m., Partridge announced the lockdown had ended with “nothing found” and “all children are safe.”
He said the OPD had been notified at 11:08 a.m. of a threat letter that was found on the second floor of one of the buildings on the Oxford High campus.
“The police officer who was working at the campus immediately notified administrators and they immediately went into lockdown at the high school,” Partridge said, noting he requested all other Oxford public schools also be placed under a lockdown.
“The reason why we did this is because we never know if someone is trying to draw our attention to one location in order to go to another,” Partridge said.
He said the threatening letter is now being processed by the OPD Forensics Unit and the Criminal Investigations Division has begun “an investigation of terrorism threats at the high school.”
Partridge confirmed the letter contained a bomb threat “and a discussion that guns were on the campus.”
He noted a thorough search of the campus buildings, parking lot and vehicles found nothing.
“The rumor mill, unfortunately on social media, continues to say there were guns and bombs found at the high school,” Partridge said. “This is total disinformation and is coming from individuals making up stories and sending them out on social media.”
“Our number priority in this city is the safety of our children and we take that responsibility extremely serious,” Partridge said. “That’s why everyone saw the things that took place today. Unfortunately, we had people showing up at the school and bottlenecking the roads coming in and out of the high school which hampered public safety and administering the type of things we need to do to take care of the situation.”
“We will continue this investigation until we find the person responsible and hold them accountable,” Partridge said.
School Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley acknowledged it is scary for parents during a situation such as Friday’s threat.
“But with today’s recent events as well as events that have happened throughout the country, we take every threat seriously and we are extremely thankful to our law enforcement and first responders for taking the actions they do in providing safety for all of our students,” Stanley said.
She acknowledged the investigation “took a little time and time in a parent’s perspective takes a lot longer than we would like.”
“However in order to keep our children safe, we have to make sure our law enforcement and first responders can do the jobs they are trained to do,” Stanley said.
After the situation was cleared, parents were allowed to check out their children through the front offices.
Mayor Alton Craft expressed his appreciation for the quick responses of the OPD and school officials.
“They ensured the safety of our children was the upmost priority as they always do,” Craft said. “We are fortunate to have the resources at our disposal to take any threat to our children very serious and we appreciate the parents in our community trusting their children’s safety will remain number one no matter what.”