Oxford High School announces bad weather plan for graduation

OXFORD — The forecast looks favorable for Oxford High School’s graduation exercises to proceed as scheduled for 7 Tuesday night on the football field.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham is forecasting an 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms for the area until 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Those chances decrease to 20 percent as of 7 p.m., with partly cloudy skies.
On Monday afternoon, Oxford High Principal Heath Harmon told The Anniston Star he was optimistic the ceremony would go on as scheduled “but we have made the best plan we can for our students to be able to take the traditional walk on the field should the weather change.”
“If we do have rain or storms, our weather plan ensures every effort possible is made to have graduation outside with unlimited seating,” Harmon said.
That plan calls for adujsting the time accordingly in the event of passing showers and continuing with the scheduled Tuesday night ceremony.
“If we have severe weather or passing showers that do not allow a time window long enough to complete the ceremony on Tuesday, we will move the ceremony to 7 p.m. on Wednesday,” Harmon said.
If weather prevents an outdoor ceremony on Wednesday, the time will be moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.
“If we have severe weather or passing showers that do not allow a time window long enough to complete the ceremony outside on Thursday, we will move the ceremony into the sports arena,” Harmon said. “If we have to move to the sports arena, we will have limited seating and will have to use a ticket system. Each senior will be given four tickets to use in the event that we move the ceremony indoors.”
As of Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service is calling for clear skies for both Wednesday and Thursday nights.