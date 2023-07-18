Oxford food truck has Italian pedigree

OXFORD — The charm of Italy has a history of captivating tourists. Last year, Lincoln couple, Earl and Kay Glass, visited the Mediterranean country and even thought about moving there.
Before the pandemic, Earl, 62, and Kay, 60, had decided to buy and renovate a food truck after she retired from teaching, but they could not decide on which food item they wanted to sell.
Then, last November, while on a 17-day trip to Italy — a bucket-list item — the couple took classes, studied tomato sauces, cheeses, crusts and other foods. The lessons they learned helped them make a decision: They would make and sell pizza.
Next, the two began dreaming of ways to spend the supplemental income they hoped to earn from operating a food truck. That decision was easy too. They wanted to take more trips to Italy.
Finally, they got the idea of moving to this country they had discovered — but they realized they’d miss out on their grandchildren’s lives.
“Now we’d like to go there twice a year,” said Earl, “maybe for a week or two, or maybe live there three months at a time.”
The couple are longtime food enthusiasts. They operated The Glass House in Munford for 16 years. Then, Glass found a part-time, weekday job, as a cook at Munford’s Alabama Specialty Products. The company’s employer feeds its workers lunch every weekday.
Glass is the author of three cookbooks, which he has sold at Simmons Park in Oxford for several years. Also, he is the chairman of the food-truck committee that oversees The Downtown Market at Simmons Park on Saturdays each summer.
The decision to make and sell pizzas only started the hard work of having a food truck. Next came figuring out the logistics. An oven hot enough to bake pizzas in a tiny space presented a problem. Also, they learned they would need a wood-fired oven, which makes pizzas taste better, according to the experts in Italy.
Kay conducted research.
“I found the right oven,” said Kay, “by Googling.”
A man in Kansas City, Mo., had invented a small oven that used wood pellets for fuel. The Glasses drove 1,700 miles, round trip, to purchase it.
“They burn kind of like charcoal,” said Glass, “and smokers use them.”
With the oven in hand and the recipes inspired by the ingredients found in Italy, such as the San Marzano tomatoes, the couple is now preparing pizzas with a variety of toppings for their customers. This summer, they have been setting up the food truck and traveling throughout the area. They named their truck The Classic Melt.
Still in the Glasses’ minds are the sights in Florence and Rome on the Amalfi Coast in southern Italy and the food. Of course, a chef would love the food there, and while on the trip, Kay complained that her husband was taking too many food pictures.
“Italians eat a lot of fruit,” he said. “One market had 15 plums for $1.39, and that is in U.S. dollars. There was the Florentine steak, a specialty there. You get 36 ounces for $42, and it is about three inches thick. We ate on it for three days.”
They liked everything else about the country.
“The people were friendly,” said Glass, “like us here in the South, and most of them spoke English.”
For those who didn’t, Kay, used an app on her phone to facilitate communication.
The Classic Melt truck is at Simmons Park on the first and third Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Second Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m. They plan to be at Martin’s in Oxford on July 29. Check their Facebook page to learn more about places they travel.