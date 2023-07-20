Oxford firefighters set days for smoke alarm installation

OXFORD — The Oxford Fire Department has scheduled three days during which firefighters will literally be taking their fight to prevent damage and tragedy door to door.
In an effort to help prevent fire fatalities, Oxford firefighters will offer to install free smoke alarms in areas as needed.
The OFD has announced the following schedule and areas for what they’re calling a “smoke alarm blitz” each of these three days between approximately 4 and 8 p.m.:
Monday, July 24: North Main Street from city limits back to downtown, Foster Drive, Walker Street, Pettus Avenue, Park Avenue, Luallen Drive, and Dallas Avenue;
Wednesday, July 26th: Teague Street, Gwin Street, Williamson Avenue, Boozer Drive, Luallen Drive, and Penny Lane;
Monday, July 31: Nease, Miller & Hinds, Cheaha Drive from Friendship Road to Countyline Road, and Miller Estates.
Fire Chief Gary Sparks said the initiative was prompted by the unusually high number of fatalities and injuries related to house fires.
“We have already responded to calls this year which have resulted in six fire fatalities and an additional six injuries related to house fires,” Sparks said. “Oxford Fire Department personnel take this very seriously and are committed to preventing fires and fire fatalities.”
Residents in the Oxford Fire District do not have to be within the announced blitz areas to receive free smoke alarms. Anyone living within the Oxford Fire District who needs smoke alarms can call 256-831-3208.