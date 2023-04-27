Oxford Community Chorus performs spring concert

The 42-member Oxford Community Chorus with orchestra, under the direction of Don Gober, filled the Oxford Performing Arts Center with the music of hope and praise during its annual spring concert Tuesday night. The concert was sponsored by the Oxford Arts Council which organized the chorus in 1982. The original group performed for just two years, but the chorus was revived in 2014. Rehearsals are on Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at OPAC and will resume on Sept. 5. All current and former chorus members and other vocalists who would like to be a part are encouraged to attend. The chorus’ holiday concert is scheduled for 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 14, at OPAC.