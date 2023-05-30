Oxford applies for state sidewalk improvement funds

OXFORD — The City Council has approved applying for state funds to make improvements to its downtown sidewalk system.
In action taken during its regular meeting last week, Oxford council members unanimously approved applying for funds from the state’s Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program.
The purpose of the Alabama Department of Transportation program is to provide new transportation alternatives to communities, as well as enhance existing non-motorized transportation infrastructure. All eligible applications are evaluated on how the proposed project improvements advance the program and those awarded will receive 80 percent of the projected cost up to $800,000.
The two streets for which assistance is being applied are McKibbon and Thomason streets. Thomason Street serves as the main access road into Hobson City from Main Street, and does not currently have a sidewalk.
“Thomason’s lack of a sidewalk is important as far as the grant application since there is a big push to provide connectivity to those that may not have pedestrian access,” the engineering report said. “This connection to Thomason strengthens the application because it provides pedestrian access to the citizens of Hobson City to the goods and services of downtown Oxford.”
The work on McKibbon Street would involve removing the current sidewalk and replacing it with updated infrastructure with ADA-compliance, thereby forming a connection from Main Street to the city cemetery.
The council gave consideration to three options.
The first and most expensive option would have been to do both streets and Main Street for a projected cost of $1.67 million dollars with a city match of $876,336.
Option two would have provided improvements to McKibbon Street and Main Street for a projected cost of $1.15 million with a city match of $353,923.
The option accepted by the council includes only improvements to the two side streets with a projected cost of $745,695 and a city match of $149,139.
That was the option recommended by Mayor Alton Craft.
“Later on I can meet [Hobson City Mayor Alberta McCrory] and maybe we can do something together and help them. They have sidewalks and we can use that connectivity to Main Street to make this grant stronger, and I know McKibbon is in disarray,” Craft said. “We can do the rest of Main Street at a later date.”
Councilwoman Charlotte Hubbard said it has long been one of her concerns about citizens who rely on walking for their primary mode of transportation.
“I am in the downtown area all the time and there are people who depend on the sidewalks to get to and from where they need to go,” Hubbard said. “There are also a lot of people who walk to and from work or to get groceries on these sidewalks.”
Hubbard said she would like to see all the downtown sidewalks refurbished, but Craft said it was his opinion “there would be better funding if we can break it up.”
“I understand we will eventually have to do Main Street,” Craft said. “But doing it this way we would be able to have a greater amount of funding for that phase of the project. There is only $800,000 available in each tax cycle.”
If Oxford is awarded the funding, construction on the project would likely start in 2024 should the council accept the funding agreement as prescribed by the state.