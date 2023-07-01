Oxford announces new assistant principals

Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley has announced the appointment of two new assistant principals for the district.
Holley Harmon has been named assistant principal at Oxford Middle School.
She brings 26 years of experience into the new role, having been an educator in Oxford City Schools for the past eight years and serving for six years as an instructional partner.
Before becoming an instructional partner, Harmon taught secondary and post-secondary English, including Advanced Placement classes.
“She is a passionate educational leader who is looking forward to transitioning to the role of assistant principal and the opportunity to lead and collaborate with teachers to increase student achievement and well-being,” Stanley said.
Harmon enjoys spending her free time with her children, Halaya and Hudson and her husband, Heath, who’s principal of Oxford High School.
Chrissie Lott will be serving as assistant principal at DeArmanville Elementary School beginning this fall.
Lott began her career in public schools 24 years ago and has been a part of Oxford City Schools for eighteen years.
During that time, Lott taught at her childhood school, Coldwater Elementary, in first grade, fourth grade, reading and math intervention, and music. She has been an ARI Reading Specialist and Instructional Partner for three years.
Lott also worked with the Oxford High School band as an auxiliary coordinator.
She recently completed her master's degree in instructional leadership at Jacksonville State University.
“My life's passion is serving students in the public education environment and seeing them excel emotionally and academically,” Lott said.
Lott and her husband, Dean, have three children, Erin, Emily and Gavin who are members at Golden Springs Baptist Church.