OXFORD — Impending rain in the weather forecast motivated Ohio Valley Conference softball tournament organizers to move up Thursday's schedule, but the change didn't bother Jacksonville State.
With the revamped schedule, the three-time defending champs had to play at 9 a.m., forcing them to get up at the crack of dawn to take care of all the things they need to do before a game.
Maybe JSU should hope for more 9 a.m. games. The second-seeded Gamecocks launched four home runs, played errorless defense and cruised past third-seeded Austin Peay 7-2. The victory moved JSU (35-13) into Friday's winners' bracket final against top-seeded Southeast Missouri (42-15) at 1:30 p.m.
"We practice at 6:30 a.m. sometimes during the year to get up and get moving," JSU coach Jana McGinnis said. "It's like (outfielder) Taylor Beshears said, we're good in the mornings. I said, we have our best practices in the morning. It's the start of the day, our minds are not tired.
"Besides, they have to be at weight-lifting at 5:30 a.m., so they're used to having to get up and get moving."
Thursday's game provided a matchup between Austin Peay ace Morgan Rackel, the 2018 OVC pitcher of the year, and JSU's Faith Sims, this year's pitcher of the year. In a regular-season meeting between the two, Austin Peay won 3-1 by getting three runs in the last inning.
This time, Rackel made it through four innings, and the Gamecocks got at least two runners on base every inning. After Austin Peay touched Sims for a run in the top of the first inning, Beshears got it back and then some in the bottom of the third. She rocketed a pitch over the right-center fence for a two-run homer and a 2-1 lead. In the next inning, Anna Chisolm belted a first-pitch strike over the 220-foot sign in center field for a three-run homer to make it 5-1.
"We weren't chasing a lot of her pitches like we did earlier in the year," McGinnis said. "Back then, she could get away with the up pitch. We made that a non-factor today, so we shrunk her arsenal of pitches."
In addition, Beshears had an idea she would get an outside pitch, and when she did, she crushed it.
"I know she beat me in the first at-bat, and when we've faced her, she's beaten me every single time on an outside pitch," Beshears said. "I wasn't going to let her beat me again."
Chisolm had her own game plan, too.
"I knew that in the previous innings, she was throwing my teammates first-pitch strike, first-pitch strike, first-pitch strike," Chisolm said. "So, I was looking for a first-pitch strike, and I was going to take it. I took it, and it just happened to be a home run."
Being selective at the plate paid off in a big way, two batters before Chisolm's home run. With two outs and nobody on base, freshman Sidney Wagnon quickly got down 0-2. She then took four straight balls — two of them awfully close to the strike zone. Then teammate Karsen Mosley reached on an error, and Chisolm ripped her home run.
Meanwhile, Sims wasn't perfect but was close enough. She gave up four hits and six walks, and the first-inning run came when bases were loaded, and she hit Rackel in the knee. JSU argued that Rackel had turned and placed her knee in the strike zone, but the umpires weren't buying it.
"They wanted to crowd the plate, take that pitch away from Faith, and try to get hit," McGinnis said. "I'm proud of Faith. It's the tournament, and you're not going to be perfect. It comes down to how much fight you've got."
With the early start, Thursday's game ended at 11:10 a.m., which meant the Gamecocks could head to lunch and not worry about dealing with sun, rain, wind or anything else at Choccolocco Park.
"It feels great," Beshears said afterward with a big smile. "We don't have to be in the hot sun all day."
What to know
—Austin Peay's Kelly Mardones pitched the fifth inning and gave up two solo home runs, including one to senior Amber Jones and another to freshman Anna Hood. McGinnis said she inserted Hood into the lineup as the designated player because the usual starter, Alexus Jimmerson, was declared academically ineligible.
—Chisolm finished 2-for-2 with the home run and a single. Jada Terry and Lex Hull each had a single, too.
—The JSU infield, including Faith Sims and catcher Lex Hull, produced 16 putouts and 12 assists without an error. Chisolm accounted for the last two outs when she chased down a dying liner. Her path took her by a runner who had strayed off base. The runner tried to evade the tag but had no luck, as Chisolm caught her for the last out.
Who said
—McGinnis on Faith Sims' brief struggle in the first inning: "The first inning, that's what you always worry about. Eyes are on you, pitcher of the year. I thought she was rushing. She was not in her same rhythm. She was still gripping the pitch as she was beginning her motion. I told (catcher) Lex Hull to go out and tell her to slow down."
—Chisolm on the infield defense: "We were really looking to help out Faith because she's doing such a good job that we want to give her enough breathing room."
Next up
—JSU is going to face Southeast Missouri. The two teams tied for first place in the regular season, as they split a doubleheader at JSU at the end of the year. Seeding for the tournament was decided by a coin flip, with SEMO winning.