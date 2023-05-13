OVC softball: Tournament MVP provides a lesson: good things can happen with hard work

OXFORD — Young softball players who watched Eastern Illinois pitching ace Olivia Price this week at Choccolocco Park got a lesson in how hard work can turn an ordinary player into an extraordinary one.
Choccolocco Park hosted the Ohio Valley Conference softball tournament, and Price was the player to watch.
She topped a brilliant season by pitching the Panthers to a 2-0 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in the championship game, clinching the first OVC softball tournament title in the program's history. Price already won the league's pitcher of the year award, and Saturday, she added the tournament MVP honor to her collection.
EIU (34-19) scored only five runs in three tournament games, but Price allowed only one as she threw all 21 innings. In the championship game, Price allowed only a pair of singles and no walks to SIUE.
It might be the most dominating pitching performance in the OVC tournament since former league member Jacksonville State won the 2013 event when Tiffany Harbin mowed down four straight opponents.
And to think that Price was just another pitcher until this year.
"Olivia was someone I always knew had the potential to do that, but started pitching kind of late in her career," EIU coach Tara Archibald said. "She would pitch, but she was never a No. 1 pitcher. So, it took her a minute to develop and grow into her own, but man, once she did and fell in love with pitching …”
A year ago, she was the No. 3 pitcher on an EIU team that finished seventh in the league standings. She posted a 5-5 record with a 4.84 ERA.
This year, she is 16-4 with a 1.68 ERA as EIU finished second in the OVC regular season before running to the tournament crown.
"So, it obviously started in the preseason," Price said. "Even in the fall, we were working. Some announcers were saying that I didn't have an off-speed, a change-up. I didn't, which is very true. So I worked hard in the off-season, and it obviously worked to my advantage and pushed me to the top."
It helped that Price got a sterling performance from her defense in the tournament. The Panthers didn't commit an error in either of the last two games. For the last out,
SIUE's Micah Arps lined a shot down the third-base line that was headed foul. EIU third baseman Kendall Grover didn't give up on it and dove to make the game-ending catch.
"They had my back every game," Price said. "I'm a drop-ball pitcher, so I'm a ground-ball pitcher. Everybody knows that. So, obviously, you have to have a defense back you up, and they were phenomenal, diving left and right, making the hard plays that nobody else could make."
EIU got its first run in the third inning. With two outs, Rachel Kaufman singled, then Lindy Milkowski walked. Amber Cieplinski singled to drive home Kaufman. In the third inning, Marama Makea singled, moved to second on Briana Gonzalez's sacrifice bunt and went to third on Aryn Henke's single. She scored on Jaylen Prichard's sacrifice fly.
EIU joined the OVC in 1996 and won a pair of regular-season softball titles in 2011 and 2013. Both teams fell short in the postseason, with Jacksonville State winning the league tournament both times.
"This was a special day for our program. When I took this job, I took it because I believed this was a program that could win championships," said Archibald, who took over the EIU program Aug. 5, 2019.
SIUE (30-26) entered the final game on a hot streak. After starting the season 3-8 in the OVC, the Cougars won nine of 11 league games. In the tournament, they won a play-in game into the double-elimination field but lost their opener. Then they won three straight elimination games before failing to solve Price on Saturday.