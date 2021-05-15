OVC softball: Eastern Kentucky breaks 17-year tournament title drought

Ex-JSU player Hayley Sims is now an EKU assistant coach fist bumps one of her players during the EKU vs SEMO OVC championship softball game at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Eastern Kentucky won its first Ohio Valley Conference softball tournament in 17 years Saturday at Choccolocco Park.
The Colonels did it in an exciting final in which they beat top-seeded Southeast Missouri 5-4. The Redhawks loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the seventh until tournament MVP Samanta Reynoso coaxed SEMO's Kimmy Wallen to hit a soft grounder back to her. Reynoso fielded it cleanly and threw to first base to clinch a championship and set off a celebration.
EKU (35-15) has had its share of success in the OVC. Under respected head coach Jane Worthington since 1993, the Colonels won OVC regular-season crowns in 2002, '04 and '18. They finished runner-up in the OVC tourney in 1995, 2001, 2003, 2006 and 2018.
But after winning the league tournament in 2002 and '04, EKU has come up dry … until Saturday. Now, the Colonels will head to the NCAA tournament. The winner of the OVC tourney receives an automatic bid.
EKU's Sammi Miller waits for the pitch during the EKU vs SEMO OVC championship softball game at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
EKU catcher Zoe Mihalicz reacts after hitting a two run homer as the SEMO bench looks on during the EKU vs SEMO OVC championship softball game at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
EKU catcher Zoe Mihalicz reacts with teammate Carly Robinson after hitting a two run homer during the EKU vs SEMO OVC championship softball game at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
EKU catcher Zoe Mihalicz reacts with teammate Carly Robinson as the SEMO bench looks on after hitting a two run homer during the EKU vs SEMO OVC championship softball game at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
EKU catcher Zoe Mihalicz reacts with teammate Carly Robinson after hitting a two run homer during the EKU vs SEMO OVC championship softball game at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
EKU catcher Zoe Mihalicz reacts with teammates after hitting a two run homer during the EKU vs SEMO OVC championship softball game at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
EKU's Miranda Lopez's tag is slightly late as a SEMO runner is ruled safe at second base during the EKU vs SEMO OVC championship softball game at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
EKU's Miranda Lopez looks to the ump in disbelief as a SEMO runner is ruled safe at second base during the EKU vs SEMO OVC championship softball game at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
SEMO's Ashley Ellis celebrates with teammate Austin Pauley after she hit a HR during the EKU vs SEMO OVC championship softball game at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
SEMO's Ashley Ellis celebrates with teammate Rachel Anderson after she hit a HR during the EKU vs SEMO OVC championship softball game at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
SEMO's Ashley Ellis celebrates with teammate Rachel Anderson and Karsyn Davis after she hit a HR during the EKU vs SEMO OVC championship softball game at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Ex-JSU player Hayley Sims is now an EKU assistant coach fist bumps one of her players during the EKU vs SEMO OVC championship softball game at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
"The tournament is the one that's important. You always want to win the regular season, of course, but the tournament is the big deal because I want these players to experience the postseason," said Worthington, who played on Utah State's 1981 national championship team. "The conference tournament is awesome, but it's a different level and a different experience when you go to the NCAAs. I've been there once or twice, as a player even. I want it for these girls."
In Saturday's final, EKU built a 3-1 early lead with the help of a two-run homer by Zoe Mihalicz in the second inning.
In the top of the fourth, SEMO (30-17) took the lead on consecutive solo home runs by Ashley Ellis, Alyson Tucker and Austine Pauley.
At that point, Reynoso replaced Mollie Paulick in the circle and pitched 3⅔ innings of shutout softball. She allowed three hits and five walks while striking out four.
EKU took the lead for good after Mihalicz led off the bottom of the fifth with a single and Carly Robinson followed with a homer.
The all-tournament team included Jacksonville State's Shelby Newsome and Alexus Jimmerson.